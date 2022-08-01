Alright, so here in this video we're going to share with you guys an interesting way to remember the jak stat signaling pathway and its seven steps. And that is by remembering Lucky Jack's pigs spotted, polka dotted truffles. And so if you take a look at our image over here on the right hand side, notice here we have Lucky Jack with his name tag on and over here we have Lucky Jack's pig and Lucky Jack's pig is spotting with his eyes, some polka dotted truffles. And so this will hopefully remind you guys of the jak stat signaling pathway steps. And so the L here in Lucky is for the L. N ligand. And so this represents the ligand binding to the cytokine receptor causing the receptor demonization. The J. In Jack is supposed to represent of course the Jack tyrosine keenness and the Jack activation. The P and pig represents how Jack will fosse for late its substrate, which is going to be the cytokine receptor. The essence spotted represents stat five being recruited and the p and polka represents the P and phosphor relation of stat five. The D. N dotted represents the demonization of stat five and the T in truffle truffles represents the transcription regulation by stat five. And so very silly way. But if you're able to put this to memory then you'll have no problem remembering the steps of the jak stat signaling pathway. So this here concludes this video and I'll see you guys in our next one

