So you guys already know that translation is completed by ribosomes but recalled that there are also specialized RNA molecules called transfer Arnas, or T Arnas, that are also involved. And you've learned that ribosomes create proteins by reading the RNA strand and three nucleotide chunks called Code UN's. And these co dons are interpreted with a genetic coat and down below. We have a genetic code shown by this table and recall that t Arnas pair with amino acids and each of the TR nas contains a anti code on contains an anti code on that is complimentary to the code eons of the Amarna and so down in our example below. We're gonna use the genetic code to fill in the blanks throughout our diagram. And so notice in the back We have this big teal structure that we know is the right zone and ribosomes have a large any small ribs, almost sub unit. If this were a eukaryotic ribs own, it would be an 80 s rob zone with a 60 s large sub unit and the 40 s small sub unit. But if this were a pro carry attic ribs own, it would be a 70 s rival zone with a 50 s large sub unit and a 30 s small sub unit. So in addition to the RAB Zone, we also have an M r n a molecule and the purple and the Marne. A molecule has a five prime and a three prime end, and it also has a sequence, and the first three letters of the sequence correspond to our code On our first coat on which is a you g and up above, we have our t r ney molecule, and we also have to mawr tr nay molecules shown in these positions and notice that the TR nay molecules are associate ID and pair with amino acids that are shown up above. And in addition to pairing with amino acids, T Arnas also have an anti code on which are shown at the bottom of these tr Nas and the anti katanas recall pair and are complementary to the code eons of the M r n A. And so recall that the genetic code here uses the codename of the Amarna, not the antique Oden's of the T Arnas, and so recall that the genetic code, the first letter of the code on limits you to a specific row. Second letter of the code on limits you to a specific column and the third letter of the code on limits you to a specific position within the bloc. And so our first coat on is a you g. So a limits us to this row. You limits us to this column and to this block and G limits us to this exact position within the bloc which corresponds to a meth einen amino acid. And we could see that that's true that here we have, um, a thinning amino acid and that corresponds to an au g code on. And so notice that our rib resume is moving in this direction. So it's moving from the five prime to the three prime end of the M r N A. And so it's moving in this direction. And then here comes our T Arna that's making its way into this position and notice that our next coat on on the marina is you g g. And so, for the anti coat on use recall are pretty much teas. So they pair with ace so we can put in a here for the anti code on G's again pair with sees. So our antique Odin is gonna be a C C. Now again, when we use the genetic code, be sure that you're using the code eons of the M r n a. Not the antique Oden's of the t r n A. So we're gonna use you g not a C C. Now, when we use you u g I'm sorry, you g we get u G. And that's a trip to fan and we can see that that is true that here we have a trip to fan and the trip to fan correspond with a you g code on. So now the rivals, um, eyes going toe link the meth I inning and trip to fan amino acids to start creating a protein. And now, uh, the ribs own keeps moving. So now these t Arnas start to shift into the empty slots and eventually they'll shift out of the rhizome completely. So now here comes our next tr. Nay. Making its way to the ribs, Um, and notice that our next coat on is you use, See you, you see. And so again, use are pretty much teas and they pair with Ace. So here we have a a. G. Because these are the code aunts. And so now this is gonna make its way in here and again recall that the genetic code uses the code on of the Marne a not the antico tons of the tr in a So we're gonna use you, you see, and notice that you, you see, gets us final Alunan So up here we can put P h E for final Allan E And then again, this will also be connected to the chain of amino acids that continues to grow as t Arnas continue to feed it. And so again, what will happen is this end over here will end up being the end terminal end of the protein, Whereas the last amino acid that comes in, we'll end up being the C terminal end of the protein and recall it. Translation is a process that all living organisms do, and the genetic code is pretty much universal and applies to all living organisms, with some minor exceptions here and there. Now, in our next video, we're going to directly compare transcription and translation. So I'll see you guys in that video

