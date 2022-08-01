Transcription vs. Translation

in this video, we're gonna quickly compared. Transcription and translation transcription is in the left column and light blue, whereas translation is in the right column in light pink. So for the product formed, we know that transcription builds RNA molecules, whereas translation builds proteins. Now for the macro molecule change. We know that transcription uses DNA nucleic acids to build RNA nucleic acids, but we're still under the nucleic acid macro molecule category, and so, for that reason, we'll go ahead and put no here now for translation. On the other hand, we're going from RNA nucleic acids, two amino acids and proteins, so there's definitely a change in the macro molecule category now for the major enzyme or structure, we know that transcription uses are Nepal Emery's or an enzyme that prelim arises or builds Arna now for translation. On the other hand, we know that we use ribosomes now for the location of transcription. It's going to occur wherever the DNA is because the DNA acts as a template to build the RNA and eukaryotic cells. This is going to be the nucleus now for translation. It occurs in the cytoplasm of the cell. Now for the direction of synthesis. Uh, the RNA nucleotides, or the nucleic acid, is being built from the five prime to the three prime end. However, in translation, the protein that's being built is being built from the end to the C terminal end of the protein. And so this concludes our comparison of transcription and translation, and I'll see you guys in the practice videos.

