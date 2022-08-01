so later, in our course, we're gonna talk a lot of details about transcription, but in this video, we're just gonna do a quick review. So recall that transcription uses an enzyme known as our Nepal Emery's. And in our previous videos, we talked about how words that end in a sea tend to be enzymes. And our Nepal Emery's is an enzyme, and it's an enzyme that prelim arises or builds Arna, so the function of this enzyme can kind of be read backwards. An enzyme that builds Arnie and so RNA polymerase can build many types of RNA, including messenger RNA or mRNA, and the RNA molecules that are built by Arna Polyamorous are built in a specific direction, and that direction is from the five prime to the three prime end of the molecule. And it does that by aligning free RNA nucleotides to a DNA template, as we already know. And so our DNA molecules recall have the same exact sequence as the DNA coding strand, with the exception that all of the thigh means and the DNA are replaced with your cells in the RNA. And so let's take a look at our example below and quick secret. This diagram here is not nearly as complicated as it looks. And so we've got a DNA molecule that stretches across the diagram, and the DNA molecule has two strands. It's got a dark colored purple strand and a light colored purple strand, and these strands go in opposite directions. They are anti parallel and in the back, Uh, notice that we have this big pink thing. It's kind of hard to miss. That's the RNA polymerase. So this is the enzyme that's going to build our RNA, and the RNA polymerase has the ability to unwind the DNA, and we can see that here when it unwinds the DNA it separates the DNA coding strand from the DNA template strand, and the DNA template strand, which is down below here, is literally used as a template toe build the Arna and so free RNA nucleotides are aligned to the template and added to the three prime end of the Amarna molecule. And so the RNA is always going to grow from the five prime to the three prime end, and this RNA polymerase is moving in this direction and so noticed that on the back end the DNA is being rewound back into its original state. And so over here on the far right notice that this is a representation of the DNA molecule and the RNA molecule on the left. And so the dark colored purple strand goes from five prime to three, prime from left to right. And so this is a representation of that strand. The light colored strand goes from five prime to three, prime from right toe left, and so that's represented here. And the RNA molecule goes from five prime to three, prime from left to right. And so we're given the DNA sequence of the coding strand, and we have two questions. What's the sequence of the template strand and what is the sequence of the RNA strand? And so recall our base pairing rules. A is always pair with ts and Gs always pair with seas. And so when we apply that here, G's pair with sees a pair with teas and sees pair with cheese again. And so this is the sequence of our template strand. Now what's the sequence of our RNA strand? Is it gonna be the same as the coding strand or the same as the template, strand and recall. We've already said that the DNA molecule has the same sequence as the coding strand, with the exception that thigh means are replaced with your cells. And so that means that our our DNA strand down here is gonna have the same sequences are coding strand. So we're gonna have G g A. Except we're gonna replace diamonds with your cells and see. And so transcription is a fundamental process that occurs in every single organism. So it's good toe touch up on the basics. And our next video we're gonna do a recap on translation, so I'll see you guys in that video.

