Pyranose Conformations

in this video, we're going to refresh your guys memories of the chair flip. And so you might recall, from our last lesson video that PIRA nose rings can actually assume two different chair confirmations. And so the chair flip is literally just the process of converting one chair confirmation into the other chair confirmation. And so if we take a look at our image down below, over here on the left hand side, notice that we have the same exact ladies sunbathing in our pirate knows chair confirmation. And so imagine that are piranhas Chair confirmation in this image is actually a reversible reclining chair. And so imagine our lady right here standing up and grabbing this end of the chair and pulling it downwards and then grabbing this end of the chair over here and pulling it upwards. And then when she does that, she can go and sit right back down in the chair. And really, this is the process of the chair flip. And so what we see occurring here in this image is really the same thing that occurs with our PIRA knows Chair flip. Now it's important to note is that during the process of a chair flip. All of the substitue INTs of the chair are going to change their axial and their equatorial positions. However, the upwards and the downwards positions of the substitutes are going to remain unchanged during a chair flip and we'll be able to visualize this down below in this part of our image. And the best way to analyze this is by looking at one carbon atom at a time. And so we're gonna focus in on carbon number four. But really everything that applies the carbon number four is also going to apply to the other ring carbons. And so notice that carbon number four has both an axial position and an equatorial position and notice that in this chair the actual position is going upwards. So we have an upwards axial position and notice that the equatorial position is going downwards for this chair. And so if we take a look at an actual PIRA notes right here, which corresponds with this one up above again focusing in on carbon number four, it has an actual position going straight up and down with a hydrogen atom, and then it has an equatorial position going downwards here with an alcohol group. And, of course, during the process of a chair flip, as we already noted, its carbon number four that's going to be pulled downwards and carbon number one that's going to be pulled upwards, just like this lady foot the chair over here previously. And so notice that carbon number four is now in this position over here after the chair flip And what you can see is that going upwards. This time we have an equatorial position, whereas previously going upward, we had an axial position and going downwards this time notice that we have an actual position, whereas previously we had an equatorial position. And so if we take a look at the actual PIRA knows, notice that going above the chain we still have the same hydrogen atom. However, the hydrogen atom is now in an equatorial position, whereas before it was in an actual position and then notice going below the ring. We still have the same hydroxyl group as before, but the hydroxyl group is now in an actual position over here, whereas previously it was in an equatorial position. And so what we're seeing here is that the substitue int are changing their actual equatorial positions. But again the upwards downwards positions remain unchanged. Now, the last thing that's important to note here is that equatorial preference can sometimes help us determine the most stable chair confirmation. And so equatorial preference tells us that the most stable chair confirmation is going to have its bulky groups in a less crowded equatorial position. And so when we take a look at the actual piranhas confirmations on the bottom, notice that this structure over here on the right, if we highlight all of the equatorial positions if we circle all the equatorial positions here, notice that they are all bulky groups. So all of the bulky groups are in equatorial position over here. However, when we take a look at this structure over here, notice that all of its bulky groups in its hydroxyl groups are in axial positions and axial is not going to be the preference. The preference is going to be equatorial on DSO equatorial preference tells us that this equilibrium is going to favor the one that forms mawr equatorial positions with bulky groups and so we can have ah larger equilibrium arrow going towards the one that's favored and a smaller equilibrium arrow going to the one that's not as favored. And so we'll be able to touch up again on this idea of equatorial preference in our next video. But for now, this concludes our lesson on the chair flip, and I'll see you guys in our next video.

