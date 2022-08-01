Pyranose Conformations

so, really, the most common piranhas confirmations are the chair and the boat confirmations, which might actually sound familiar to you guys, because these are the same exact confirmations that cyclo hexane has. And you might recall from way back in your previous organic chemistry courses that you guys covered the chair in the boat confirmations of cyclo hexane and so also recall from your previous organic chemistry courses that the substitute, ooh INTs on the chair and boat confirmations can either occupy aim or crowded axial position that will encounter Mawr Starik Hindrance. Or the substitutes could occupy a less crowded equatorial position that are going to branch away from the ring and encounter less Starik. Hindrance. Now, you might also recall from your previous organic chemistry courses that the chair confirmation is actually mawr stable than the boat confirmation. And so for that reason, the chair confirmation predominates and is more common than the boat confirmation. And so if we take a look down below at our image over here, notice on the left were showing you guys a Hayworth projection off. A pirate knows that has a six member ring. And then over here, we're showing you the chair confirmation of that same exact PIRA nose. And over here we're showing you the boat confirmation of that same exact PIRA knows. And so if you were wondering the chair confirmation is called the chair confirmation because it literally looks like a chair. And so you can see this guy chillin watching TV in his chair and you can see this lady over here is just sunbathing in this really nice reclining chair. And of course, the boat confirmation is called the boat confirmation because it literally looks like a boat. And so you can see this guy rowing his boat down the river and you can see this guy rowing his boat as well. Now also, recall that again, the substitute Wint's of both the chair and the boat confirmation can either take the axial or equatorial position. And so down here in this corner, we're reminding you of that concept and so notice that each of these carbons will have substitue INTs that take on either in axial position. Uh, that is going straight up and down, so the a represents the axial. And again they're going straight up and down and these air going to encounter, uh, Mawr stare Kendricks. And they're going to beam or crowded just because they're going straight up and down above and below the ring. So they're not going away from the ring, whereas, uh, noticed that each of these ease that you see here are the equatorial positions that are going slanted and diagonally, and so they're going away from the ring. So they're going to be less crowded and they're going to encounter lest Eric hindrance. So the the equatorial positions are going to be mawr stable positions. Now, over here on the far right, notice that we have an energy diagram with the free energy on the Y axis and the reaction coordinate on the X axis. And what you'll notice is that the chair confirmation is lower and energy lower and free energy in comparison to the boat confirmation, which is much higher and free energy. And so again, what this means is that the chair confirmation because it's lower and energy, it's more stable. And the boat confirmation because it's hired energy, it's gonna be less stable. And so, of course, the more stable chair is going to predominate. Now you'll also notice that there are actually two chair confirmation in this diagram. And so, in our next lesson video, we're going to talk about how we can enter convert between the two different chairs with a chair flip, so I'll see you guys in our next video.

