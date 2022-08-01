Pyranose Conformations

in this video, we're going to talk about how the beta animal of glucose predominates, and so glucose exists predominantly in its cyclic beta d glue cope. IRA knows an imer, and if we were to analyze glucose is composition in a biological solution, we would find that about 64% or about two thirds of all of the glucose molecules, would be in the beta animal form. Then about 35% or about one third of all of the glucose molecules, would be in the Alfa Animal form. And then, of course, that leaves about less than 1% of all of the glucose molecules in other forms, such as the linear chain. But why is it that the beta and reform of glucose is so predominant? Well, it turns out it's because it's the most stable due to its equatorial preference, which you might recall from our previous lesson. Video just means that it has. It's bulky groups and equatorial positions, allowing them to minimize, stare Kendricks and be more stable Now. The last thing that's important to note here is that the chair flip is not to be confused with Muda rotation. Recall that the chair flip on, Lee changes the confirmation, whereas Muda rotation, on the other hand, changes configuration. And so we'll be sure to distinguish between these two down below and our image now focusing over here in this image with the black box notice that we're showing you one of the chair confirmations of glucose. And if we take a look at it's an American Carbon here, notice that it's alcohol group is going downwards in the opposite direction of the highest number carbon. And so the alcohol group here is reaching down for the ants. And so that reminds us that this is the Alfa animal. So this is Alfa D glucose piranhas, which we already said up above makes up about 35% of glucose is composition at equilibrium. Now notice that most of the bulky groups here in this chair confirmation are actually taking the equatorial position. And we do have one bulky group in this alcohol group here that is taking the axial position. And so through the chair flip, we know that all of the actual equatorial positions change and the upwards and downwards positions do not change. And so if we take a look at this and Americ Carbon over here notice that it's alcohol group is still going downwards in the opposite direction of the highest number carbon. So it's still reaching down for the ants and still gonna be the Alfa animal. And so we haven't changed the configuration. So it's Alfa and Alfa on both sides. And since there's no configuration, this is not mute a rotation. This is going to be a chair flip and again noticed that over here in this chair confirmation that there's only one bulky group in the equatorial position, which is this one right here. All of the other ones are in the axial position, which are going to be less stable. And so equatorial preference tells us that this chair confirmation over here on the left hand side, which has more bulky groups and equatorial positions, is going to be favored over the other chair confirmation so we can draw a larger equilibrium arrow going to the left. Now, if we move on to the bottom box that we have down below notice that we're showing you another chair confirmation of glucose. And so if we take a look at its and America Carbon noticed that the alcohol group is going upwards in the same direction as the highest number carbon. And so the bumps of the beta being on the same side reminds us that this is gonna be the beta and, um er and so this is beta d glucose. PIRA knows which again we set up above makes up about 64%. The vast majority of glucose is composition had equilibrium. Now, notice that this chair confirmation of body glucose piranhas actually has all of its bulky groups in the equatorial position. And the equatorial position through equatorial preference, tells us that this is gonna be the most stable chair confirmation. And so if we were to do a chair flip and get this other chair confirmation over here again, looking at it's in America Carbon. The alcohol group is going upwards still in the same direction as the highest number of carbon. So the bumps of the beta being on the same side tells us that this is also gonna be a beta and, um er and so we have beta and beta, so the configuration hasn't changed. So, uh, this is not going to be muted rotation. Instead this is going to be a chair flip and notice that again that all of the axial equatorial positions change, but upwards downwards positions don't change. And so this time we have all of the bulky groups in axial positions. What, you're gonna be less stable and again, equatorial preference tells us that it's this chair confirmation over here on the left hand side. Uh, that's going to be more stable and so we can draw equilibrium, arrows, larger equilibrium, arrow going toe left, showing that this will be the most stable form. And then, of course, what we have here in the middle eyes going to show the change in configuration from the Alfa configuration that we have at the top down to the beta configuration what we have in the bottom box. And so this is going to be representing Muda rotation a change in the configuration of the numeric carbon. And of course, because this one here has all of its bulky groups in equatorial preference positions, equatorial preference tells us that it's this bulky group down below that's going to be more stable and so we can draw a smaller equilibrium arrow going backwards. And so really. This is the conclusion to our lesson on how the beta anima of glucose predominates, and that's important to keep in mind as we move along. And so that concludes this video and I'll see you guys in our next one.

