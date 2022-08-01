So now that we've refreshed that a nucleotide is the monomer of a nucleic acid, let's now cover the nucleotide itself. So recall that a nucleotide monomer has three different components. It has at least one phosphate group. It has a pento sugar or a five carbon sugar, and it has a nitrogenous base. And so, in our image below, what we'll see is we're going to compare DNA RNA nucleotides. And on this left image we can see that we have a phosphate group shown by this group. Here we have a pento sugar that's shown by this group, and we have a nitrogenous space shown by this group over here. So we've got all three different components and we've got a nucleotide and in particular, what we have is a ribose sugar. And because it's a rival sugar, that means that at this position, what we have is a hydroxyl group or an oxygen bounded to a hydrogen group. And so this is a nucleotide of a wry bow nuke laich acid or an R and a molecule. So this is an R n a nucleotide. Now, over here on the right image, we see that we also have a phosphate group, a pento sugar in a nitrogenous base. However, this particular Pento sugar is a d oxy reboots sugar. And so the D here means without and the oxy means oxygen. So the D oxy reboots is missing one oxygen in comparison to the ribose sugar. And so at this position, instead of having a hydroxyl group, it just has a hydrogen atom here. And because of that, this molecule this nucleotide, is from a d oxy righ bow nuke laich acid or from a d n A molecule. So this is a DNA nucleotide. And so, in our next videos, what we're gonna be talking about are the nitrogenous bases themselves. So we'll talk about the nitrogenous bases, and we'll talk about how they base pair and the different types. So I'll see you guys in the next video.

