Comparing DNA & RNA

So in this video, we're gonna do a quick comparison on DNA and RNA. And so, in the left hand column and light blue, we have DNA and in the right hand column. And like pink, we have RNA and so usually textbooks, color code DNA and RNA accordingly, where DNA is usually bluish and Arnas usually pinkish or reddish. And so in the first row. What we have is the strands, and we know that DNA is usually a double stranded molecule, whereas RNA is usually a single stranded molecule. Now for the structure and shape, we know that DNA usually forms a double helix structure. Which, of course, is this twisting, ladder type structure that we've seen in all our textbooks. Now the structure of our DNA varies greatly, and it depends on the nucleotide sequence of the DNA molecule, and so you can have a single stranded RNA molecule that actually folds up on itself and hydrogen bonds with itself to form complex structures and loops. Now the pento sugar of DNA is D oxy ribose and recall that the de part of deoxyribonucleic means without an oxy means oxygen and so deoxyribonucleic into sugars lack an oxygen atom in comparison to the pento sugar of Arna ribose. Now nitrogenous bases of DNA include Adnan's thiamine, cytosine and guanine, and Arna has the same exact nitrogenous bases, except it uses your cells instead of using thigh means. Now for the function of DNA, we know that it encodes hereditary information. And from our Abia Genesis lesson, we know that the RNA molecule is more functionally diverse. So RNA encodes hereditary information, but it also has catalytic functions. And there are these structures known as Ribas IMEs, which will talk more about later on in our course that are RNA molecules with catalytic abilities. Now the directionality of a strand. Whenever you're giving a nuclear nucleic acid sequence and the directionality is not indicated, you always assume the direction is from the five prime end to the three prime end, and that applies to both DNA and Arna. So five prime, too three prime now recall that DNA has two strands that go in opposite directions, and so this, of course, is referring to anti parallel strands. Now the number of nucleotides in a nuclear acid molecule, uh, depends on if it's DNA are usually DNA, are a large molecules that contain million's of nuclear nucleotides. But that depends heavily on the type of organism that it ISS. Now. Our name molecules tend to have hundreds to thousands of nucleotides, and so, in comparison, our DNA molecules are much smaller than DNA molecules. And so we'll be talking a lot more about DNA and RNA throughout our biochemistry course, and I'll see you guys in the practice videos.

