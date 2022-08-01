Nitrogeneous Bases & Base-Pairing

So now that we've reviewed the nucleotide monomer, we could talk about the nitrogenous bases and the base pairs they form and DNA and Arnie. They differ in several different ways, including the nucleotides and the nitrogenous bases that they use. But we'll talk about the differences between DNA and RNA and our next video. Now, in this video, I want you guys to know that there are five different nitrogenous bases that could be grouped either as pira meetings or as pure rings. And these nitrogenous bases compare with one another via hydrogen bonds. And they do so according to Watson and Crick, base pairing rules where Recall Watson and Crick are the names of scientists that helped discover the rules. So if we take a look at our example below notice, the five nitrogenous bases are lined up horizontally, cytosine, thiamine. You're still Adnan and Wani, and these can be abbreviated by the first letter of the nitrogenous base. Now, I don't want you guys to memorize the structures of these nitrogenous bases just yet. In this video, I just want you to know how they're grouped. So notice the first three nitrogen spaces are grouped as pira meetings and the next two are grouped as periods. So you might be asking, Jason, how am I supposed to memorize how these nitrogenous bases air grouped? And I could tell you what helps me memorize it. And so pi remedies means pie. Kind of sounds like a pie. And so up here, I took a picture of a pie that my mom baked for me last week. No, I'm just kidding. I got this from the Internet, but notice how this pie has a single ring structure to it, just like the pie remedies do. And if we compare that to the pure ings, on the other hand, they don't have a pilot structure. They have a double ring structure that doesn't look like a pie. And so pi remedies have a single ring pie like structure. Now, the other thing that helps me to remember is that pirate meetings has a why in it, and so does cytosine and timing and wise air unique letters to these two nitrogenous bases. And I know that side of scenes and diamonds are pie remedies because they have wise in them. Now your cells do not have wise in them. However, we know from our previous bio courses that your sales replaced by means and RNA molecules. So I'm already associating yourselves with I means and I know to group your cells with thy means as pie remedies. Now there there are only five nitride into space is and what isn't a pyre emitting must be appearing. So in the next section we're gonna talk about how these nitrogenous base pairs form how they pair with one another in a DNA molecule. And so recall Adnan's always pair with timings and site of scenes, always pair with Guan teens. And we've already mentioned that these, uh, nitrogenous bases pair via hydrogen bonds. However, what you may not have recalled is that Adnan's and time means they form two hydrogen bonds in the base pair represented by two dotted lines here, and guanine and cytosine form three hydrogen bonds in their base pair. And a good way to remember this is that side. A scene is the third letter of the alphabet. And so the C G base pair forms three hydrogen bonds, and that means the other base pair must be for me to hydrogen bonds. And so, uh, if we take a look at our DNA molecule over here. Noticed that the Adnan's always pair with diamonds and the guanine is always pair with city scenes throughout the entire molecule and also recall that DNA molecules have directionality. And so, if I indicate this is the five prime end of one strand, the opposite end of the strand must be the three prime end and also recall from your previous bio courses that the two strands of DNA molecule go in opposite directions. And so that is called anti parallel. So the strands are anti parallel. And what that means is, if this strand goes from five prime to three prime in this direction Thea other strand must go from five prime to three, prime in the opposite direction, which means that this is the five prime and and this would be the three prime end. And so in our next video, we're gonna compare DNA and RNA directly. So I'll see you guys in that video

