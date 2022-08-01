in this video, we're going to begin talking about membrane transport of ions. And really, the main take away of this video is that charged ions flowed down there electrochemical Grady INTs, and we'll talk about exactly what that means. You're very shortly now. The direction that charged ions diffuse across membranes actually depends on two different factors. Number one. It depends on the actual charge of the ion, whether or not it is positively or negatively charged. And number two, it depends on this electrochemical Grady int, as we've already mentioned. But what exactly is this electrochemical Grady int? Well, the electrochemical Grady in is actually based on two different routes, and so you can see that it has this electro prefix referring to electrical. And then it also has this chemical route as well. And so the electrochemical Grady int is really just a combination and a balance of the following to Grady INTs. The first radiant is the chemical Grady int and the second Grady int is the electrical Grady int. And so what you can see down below in our image is that if you take the chemical Grady int and add the electrical Grady int right here. What you'll get is the electrochemical Grady int. And so let's talk a little bit Maura, about each of these Grady INTs to distinguish them. And so the chemical Grady int here is actually the standard chemical concentration radiant that we usually refer to. And so you guys are already familiar with the chemical Grady int. And so, just to be clear here, the chemical Grady Int is referring to a different and chemical concentration between two different regions where one region would either have a higher or a lower chemical concentration than the other. And so recall that chemicals have this natural tendency to flow down their chemical concentration. Grady INTs from areas of high chemical concentration down to areas of low chemical concentration. And they will continue to do that until they reach chemical equilibrium, which would mean that the chemical concentrations in both areas are equal. And so if we take a look at this part of our image down below, it's dedicated to the chemical Grady int, and what you'll notice is we have a membrane right here that is separating these two different regions the left region from the right region and the left region has a high chemical concentration of this blue substance. And so the natural tendency is for this, uh, substance to defuse down its chemical concentration. Grady int from an area of high concentration to an area of low concentration, as indicated by this blue arrow right here. So again, really nothing new here with the chemical Grady int. But how about this electrical Grady int here? How does this work? Well, the electrical electrical Grady int is different than the chemical. Grady Int the electrical Grady int is not based on a difference in chemical concentration between two regions. It's based on a difference in the sum of electrical charges between two regions where one region would have a different charge than another region, a different net charge. And so charged ions are going to respond to the electrical Grady int. Whereas uncharged ions won't respond to the electrical Grady int and so charged ions, they will specifically flow towards the opposite, Lee charged regions and they will continue to do that until they reach electrical equilibrium instead of chemical equilibrium. And so electrical equilibrium is established when the net charge of that region is equal to zero Essentially, the charges are balanced out between these regions. And so if we take a look at our image down below right here, notice this part of our image is dedicated to the electrical greedy int. And the first thing to notice here is that we have our membrane right here and we have two different regions. We have this left side which is positively charged. Region has a net positive charge and then we have this right side of the membrane over here which has a net negative charge. And so again, Onley charged ions are going to respond to the electrical Grady in. And so here we have a positively charged ion and it's going to respond to this electrical Grady int right here by flowing towards the opposite Lee charged region. And so this positively charged ion is going to flow towards the negatively charged region over here. And of course, positively charged or charged, molecules cannot cross the membrane through simple diffusion. They have to cross the membrane through facilitated diffusion, which is why we have this membrane protein right here. And so really, that's exactly how the electrical Grady int works and again because the electrochemical Grady int is a combination of these two Grady INTs. Uh, it's really just a balance of these two different forces. So you can see that we have this balance right here. And so you can see that we have the chemical Grady in on one end and we have the electrical greedy in on the other. And so charged ions are going to respond to both of these Grady INTs, whereas uncharged ions Onley respond to the chemical Grady int. And so in some cases, the chemical Grady int will overpower the electrical Grady int and in other cases, the electrical Grady it will overpower the chemical, radiant and really the electrochemical radiant is a balance of the two. And so this here concludes our introduction to how charged ions flow down there electrochemical Grady INTs. And we'll be able to talk Maura Maura about this as we move along in our course. But for now, this concludes this video and I'll see you guys in our next one

