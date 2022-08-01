Membrane Transport of Ions

in this video, we're going to introduce the trans membrane potential now. The trans membrane potential is also commonly referred to as the trans membrane voltage, and it could be abbreviated either as Delta Sigh or as V M. Depending on your textbook. Now moving forward in our clutch prep biochemistry course, we're going to use Delta Sigh to represent the trans membrane potential. Now the trans membrane potential, or trans membrane voltage, is really just defined as the difference in electrical charge between the inside and the outside of a cells plasma membrane. And so, if we take a look at our image down below over here on the left hand side, notice that we're showing you two different ways to represent the trans membrane potential. Delta Sigh. And so we've got this top way of representing the trans membrane potential. And then we've got this bottom way of representing the trans membrane potential. And so what's important to note is that the delta symbol here, the Greek symbol Delta really what it means is the final minus the initial. And so what you can see here is that Delta Sigh is actually going to be different, depending on what we're calling the final side of the membrane and what we're calling the initial side of the cells plasma membrane. And so if we call this the final side of the plasma membrane the inside of the cell so psy in. And if we call the initial side of the membrane the outside of the cell or sigh out, then the trans membrane potential Delta Sigh is going to have a negative value associated with it. However, if we call the final side of the membrane the outside of the cell or side out, and if we call the initial side of the membrane, the inside of the cell or side in, then you can see that the trans membrane potential Delta side will have the opposite sign associated with it, a positive sign associated with it. And so the reason for this we'll talk about here very shortly now. What's important to note about the trans membrane potential or trans membrane voltage is that usually in your textbooks and your professors, they are going to present the trans membrane potential revolt ege from the relative position of inside of a cell's membrane, calling the final side of the membrane the inside of the cell. And so usually what we'll see is that this top equation is going to be used for the trans membrane potential in your textbooks. And so that's important to keep in mind. And also, usually, uh, the trans membrane potential will be expressed in units of either volts or Millie volts V or M V. And also what's important to keep in mind here is that generally on the inside of cells, the inside of cells will beam or negative with respect to the outside of the cell, which, of course, the outside of the cell will be more positive. And so what this means is that the trans membrane potential is usually going to be presented as a negative value. And so again, usually this top equation here is going to be used to represent the trans membrane potential. And that's why, in a lot of your textbooks you'll see that examples of resting trans membrane potential are gonna be have negative values, such as negative 70 million volts, which I'm sure you guys have heard before as a resting membrane potential for neuron cells or neurons. And so over here on this right image. Notice that we have a cells plasma membrane over here. And one thing that's very important to note here is that the inside of the cell right here is mawr negative with respect to the outside of the cell. And that's why we have this big negative sign and all these negative signs here to represent that again, the inside themselves more negative. And of course, this means that the outside of the cell over here is going to be more positive with respect to the inside of the cell. And so you can see that when we change what we're calling the final side and what we're calling the initial side, that's actually going to change the overall sign of the trans membrane potential. And so one thing that's important to note about the trans membrane potential is that if it's negative, then that means that we're looking at it from the perspective, the relative position of the inside of the membrane. And so we're doing Sai in minus side out if it's negative. But if it's a positive value, then that means that we're looking at it from the perspective of sight out minus side and now, when the trans membrane potential does not equal a value of zero. So if it's any other value other than zero than what this means is that it's going to establish opposite electrical Grady INTs for cat ions and an ions or an ions and cat ions recall. An ions are negatively charged, and cat ions are positively charged. And so what you'll notice here is that because we have this trans membrane potential here that is not equal to zero, there's a difference in the electrical charges between the inside and outside of the membrane. It's establishing an electrical Grady int for an ions where it's going to be attracted to its opposite. Lee charged region. So an ions like this guy right here because of its electrical Grady in are gonna want to diffuse to the opposite. We charged region on the outside of the cell, which is more positive. And of course, cat ions are gonna have the opposite electrical Grady int where they're going to want to diffuse to their opposite, Lee charged region which would be towards the inside of the cell, which has a negative charge associated with it. And so really, the main take away here in this video is that the trans membrane potential can be expressed either as a negative value or as a positive value, depending on what we're calling the final and initial sides of the membrane. Usually we'll see it associated with a negative value. And, of course, when the trans membrane potential is not equal to zero, that's going to establish electrical Grady INTs for an ions and Catalans in opposite directions. And so this year concludes our introduction to the trans membrane potential and as we move forward in our course, will be able to apply the trans membrane potential in different scenarios, and so I'll see you guys in our next video.

