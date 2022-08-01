So now that we know a little bit about the membrane transport of ions in terms of charged ions defusing down there electrochemical Grady INTs and in terms of charged ions defusing across a membrane with respect to the trans membrane potential, we're now going to move on and talk about the five types of ion channels that allow ions to passively diffuse across a membrane. And those five ion channels include the ion channels that air listed here on our map. And so again, we'll talk about these five ion channels in our next lesson video, so I'll see you guys there.

