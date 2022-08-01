Membrane Transport of Ions

Hey, guys, we're gonna quickly revisit our map of the lesson on membrane transport just to get a better idea on what we've covered and where we're headed. And so, of course, we know that we're exploring this map by following the left most branches. So we've talked about molecular transport of small molecules, specifically passive transport, distinguishing simple from facilitated passive transport. And then we talked about carriers and transporters and specific types of carriers and transporters, including the Aretha Recite Glucose unit, Porter Glue one and the Aretha recite chloride bicarbonate, anti Porter. And so now we're going to explore a new branch here talking Maura about these porn's and channels, and we're gonna build up the knowledge that we need to understand the five types of ion channels that we have here on our map. And so now that we have a better idea on where we're headed, I'll see you guys in our next video

