In this video, we're going to introduce yet another way that cells can regulate their biochemical reactions, and that is through negative feedback. And so negative feedback is also sometimes referred to as just feedback inhibition. And so negative feedback or feedback. Inhibition is an efficient and a very common means for biochemical regulation, and so cells use negative feedback all the time to regulate their reactions. Now, really, the purpose of negative feedback is to prevent the over production as well as the wasteful production of a product. And so as we'll see moving forward, negative feedback is really just a way for molecules, such as a product to regulate the production of its own activity. And so negative feedback inhibition is when the final product or just ah later product in a metabolic pathway can come back and inhibit an earlier step in the same exact metabolic pathway that led to that products production. And so ultimately this is going to slow down, uh, the entire metabolic pathway, and that is going to begin to decrease the final concentration of that product that acted to inhibit the reaction. And so as we'll see down below, in our example uh, negative feedback inhibitors really do, uh, inhibitors really do act as inhibitors and recall that inhibitors are commonly represented with a negative symbol. And so these negative feedback inhibitors are going to bind to an Alice, Terek and Allah host Eric site on the A list Eric Enzyme. And of course, that means that it's not going to bind to the enzymes active site and so down below. In our example notice, we're saying that negative feedback inhibition really acts like the red light to inhibit metabolic pathways. And so, over here, what we have is a red light to show you that really negative feedback acts like a red light and slows down these metabolic pathways. And so, over here we're showing you an example of a metabolic pathway, and so you can see that we have all of these reactions here and notice that most of these reactions are being catalyzed by Michalis mention enzymes. But here we do have one enzyme that is displaying Alistair kinetics. And so notice here that we have a final product. Af And, uh, if the concentration of F happens to get way too high, then f can actually come back and inhibit the Alice Derek Enzyme number one here. And we know that it's inhibiting because again, we have a minus sign here that represents inhibition. And so if F comes all the way back to inhibit enzyme number one, then that's going to prevent the conversion from A to B, and ultimately, that's going to lead to the decrease of the concentration of product F. And so when the final concentration of the product F over here is returned back to normal or lower levels, then the feedback inhibition that is caused by product F here is essentially going to stop. And that's going to allow the metabolic pathway to proceed once again. And so clearly here we're talking about negative feedback inhibition, and you can see how, really, through negative feedback inhibition. Molecules such as product F here are able to regulate its own production. And so, by coming back in inhibiting enzyme number one, uh, product F can, uh, influence the decrease or the lowering of it's a concentration. And so it turns out again that negative feed bank, um, inhibition is an efficient and a common means for biochemical regulations. So later, in our course, we're going to talk about many different examples of negative feedback, and in our next lesson, video will specifically talk about one particular example. And so I'll see you guys in that video.

Hide transcripts