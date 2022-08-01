So in this video we can visualize How am alos is an un branch form of starch just like what we said up above in our chart in our last lesson video. And so when you take a look at this image down below, notice that it's representing the structure of am alos and notice that am alos structure is indeed on branch. It's just a long linear chain here Now notice. Over here Towards the end, we're showing you the AM alos does actually form this helical loops. But still, the change themselves are UN branch. And there's no side chains coming off of these, uh, am alos structures. And so, if we take a closer look at the individual sugar units here in Amorosa structure, you'll notice that all of these are just straight d glucose molecules. And they're all linked via these Alfa 14 Glick acidic linkages. Now, if we take a look at the dice aka right here that's found within, uh, am alos structure, uh, you'll note that this is a dice accurate that we talked about in our previous lesson videos. And so we have to d glucose molecules that are linked via an Alfa one forg like acidic linkage. This is, of course, gonna be the dice, aka ride mall toes. And so recall from our previous lesson videos, we said that maltose is digestible to most animals. And so if maltose is digestible to most animals, that's going to translate to starch, also being digestible to most animals. And so this year concludes our lesson on how am alos is an UN branch form of starch. And in our next lesson, video will be able to take a closer look at a Melo pectin, so I'll see you guys there.

