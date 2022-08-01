Glycosidic Bond

in this video, we're going to introduce OGE like ascetic bonds and end like ascetic bonds. And so, among the many types of like, ascetic Bonds, these are really the two primary types that you should know moving forward and again, The first type is going to be the OGE like acidic bond, which is just looked like acidic bond between an an America carbon of a sugar and an oxygen Adam. And so the O is, of course, for the O and the oxygen. And then, of course, the second type of black ascetic bond is going to be the end like ascetic bond, which is Ah Glick ascetic bond between the an America carbon of a sugar and a nitrogen Adam. And so, of course, the end here is for nitrogen. So if we take a look down below at our image over here on the left hand side, notice that we have a sugar right here, and the sugars and America carbon is this carbon atom that we see right here numbered with number one. And so notice that the an American carbon is bound to an oxygen Adam here. And so this bond that we see here is gonna be referred to as an O like acidic bond. Now notice. Over here on the right hand side of our image, we have another sugar and again the sugars and americ. Carbon is carbon number one right here. And notice that the an American carbon is bound to a nitrogen, Adam. And so this chemical bond that we see here is an n like, acidic bond. And so moving forward through our course, we will see OGE like acidic bonds and some and like, acidic bonds as well. And so it's important to keep this in mind. And so that concludes our introduction toe, Owen, and like, acidic bonds and I'll see you guys in our next video.

