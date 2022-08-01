Glycosidic Bond

in this video, we're going to talk about the naming of Gleick, Acidic bonds and so black acidic bonds are named based on two criteria that we have listed down below. And so the first criteria is the configuration of the n America carbon that's involved in the Glock ascetic linkage or the configuration of the animal car bunds plural involved in the Glick acidic linkage. And so, of course, we know from our previous lesson videos that the configuration of an American carbons is going to include either the Alfa configuration or the beta configuration. And so the second criteria that we use to name, like acidic bombs, is the numbering of the carbon atoms that are involved in the Glock ascetic linkage. Now, sometimes in the names of like acidic bonds, you'll find that there are arrows used in the names and so single headed arrows like this one right here that point in Onley one direction. They are suggesting that Onley one and America carbon is involved in the bond, whereas double headed arrows like this one right here that point in both directions. These are suggesting that to an American car, buns plural are involved in the like ascetic bond. Now, alternatively, the name of a Glock acidic bond might not have any arrows in them at all. And instead of having arrows, it will use commas. And so commas can also be used to replace the arrows, and that's also perfectly acceptable.

