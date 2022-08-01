Glycosidic Bond Example 1

And so if we take a look down below it are image notice that we have these three different dice, aka rides in each of these three, uh, different boxes. And so the goal is to name the following Let Pacific bonds and each of these dice aka rides. So we can start with this one over here on the far left and notice that we have to sugar units. We've got this sugar unit right here and then we've got this other sugar unit over here. And of course, if we want to name the Glick acidic bonds, then we're going to need to consider the configuration of the an American carbon or car bones involved in the like ascetic linkage. And so we need to find the animated carbon of this sugar over here on the left hand side and recall that the animal carbon is the only carbon atom bonded to two oxygen atoms. So that would be this carbon atom right here, which is assigned the lowest possible number carbon one, and noticed that is bonded to this ring oxygen and this other oxygen over here and notice that the Glick acidic linkage that we see here is an OGE like acidic linkage since the enemy carbon is bonded to an oxygen atom. And so what we need to realize here is that this, like acidic linkage, is actually pointing in a downwards direction in the opposite direction of the highest numbered carbon, which is pointing upwards. And so it seems as if this, like acidic bond, is reaching down to the aunts. And so that is going to be an Alfa configuration. And so this is, uh, indeed gonna be Alfa. And what will notice is that the America carbon of the sugar over here on the right hand side is actually way over here on the right. So it's actually not participating in this, like, acidic linkage over here. And so what that means is we're not going to consider the configuration of this and America carbon in the naming of this like acidic bond. So now that we're done with this first step here, we can move on to the second step, which is again going to be the numbering of the carbon atoms involved in the Glock acidic linkage. And so notice that we have theano Mary Carbon of the sugar on the left is C one and notice that the carbon atom over here of this sugar on the right hand side is actually see four since again, it's an American. Carbon is over here as one. And then when we number, these, uh this carbon ends up being C four. And so what that means is that we have a Alfa One four like acidic linkage. And so really, this is the name of this linkage that we see here. It's an Alfa 14 like ascetic linkage. Now notice that we only have one a single headed arrow right here, because we only have one and America carbon involved in the bond. However, an alternative way to write this name of the Glock acidic bond is to replace this arrow with a comma. And so an alternative way to right. This would be an Alfa one comma, an Alfa one comma for like, acidic bond and again, that eyes perfectly acceptable. So now moving on to the second dissect right here in the middle again notice we have to sugar units one up here on the top and then one down here on the bottom. And so what? You'll notice here is that for the top sugar, the an American carbon is again this lowest numbered carbon right here. And what you'll notice is that the, uh, linkage that's forming here is an OGE like acidic linkage since the an American carbon is bonded to an oxygen atom and the OGE, like acidic language, seems to be going again in a downwards direction here, away in the opposite direction of the highest numbered carbon, which is going up. And so what this means is that we're definitely going to have an Alfa configuration again. And so we can put Alfa down here and then notice for this sugar way down here. It's an American Carbon is actually way over here. And so it's not involved in this, like, acidic linkage here. And so for that reason, we're not going to include the configuration of this animated carbon in the naming of this like acidic linkage. So now that we're done with the configuration, we can move on to the numbering of the carbon atoms. And so again we can see that carbon number one of the top sugar is involved in the black ascetic linkage. So Alfa One and then notice that it's actually carbon number six of the bottom sugar that's involved in the Glock acidic linkage. So this is an Alfa 16 Glick ascetic linkage right here and so again, notice that we have a single headed arrow here because there's only one and America carbon involved in the Glick acidic linkage. But an alternative way to right This would be to replace the arrow again with a comma. And so we could rewrite this as just an Alfa one comma, six like acidic linkage, and that is again perfectly acceptable. So now moving on to our final die sack right over here on the right hand side again, notice that we have two sugars unit involved in this dice. Accurate, highlighted as shown. And so we want to look for the an American carbon and so of this sugar over here. Notice the animated carbon is right here and notice that it's forming an OGE like acidic linkage. Since the animated carbon is bonded to this oxygen Adam right over here, and so notice that this, like ascetic language, seems to be going in and upwards direction. Here it goes upwards and then it curls it's curling back downwards, but initially it's going upwards in the same direction as this highest numbered carbon. And so, of course, this is going to be a beta configuration, since the bumps of the beta go on the same side. Thes two arrows air going in the same side. So this is a beta configuration, so we can put beta here. And then when we take a look at this sugar over here, notice that it's an American carbon is actually not over here this time. Instead, it's an American. Carbon is right over here, since this is the carbon atom that's bonded to two oxygen atoms, the ring oxygen and this oxygen over here. And so notice that with this and America carbon, it's also forming an OGE like acidic linkage since its bond to bonded to this oxygen. But with this and America, Carbon noticed that the bond is actually going in a downwards direction initially here, and so it's going in the opposite direction as the highest number of carbon, which is going up. And so what that means is that for this sugar over here on the right, we need to consider the configuration. Since it's involved in the like, acidic language. Eso What you'll note is that it's going to have an Alfa like acidic linkage. And we can put that over here and notice that because to an America carbons are involved in this, like ascetic linkage that we have a double headed arrow right here. So now that we've considered the configuration of both and America carbons, we can move on to the numbering of the carbon atoms evolved in look like ascetic linkage. And of course, because we have to an American carbons involved, they're both going to be assigned the lowest possible number here. And so they're both going to be assigned the number one. So we have a beta one right here on then an Alfa one right here. And so this entire Glick acidic linkage right here is gonna be called a beta one Alfa one Glick ascetic linkage. And again, the double headed arrow can be replaced by a comma. So it could also be written as beta one comma, comma, Alfa one like acidic linkage. So this is another acceptable way toe right, this like acidic linkage. And so the best way to, uh, understand the naming of like acidic bonds is to get practice applying these concepts so as we move forward in our course, will be able to get some more practice doing that. And so I'll see you guys in our next video.

