Glycosidic Bond

in this video, we're going to begin our lesson on Glick Acidic bonds and so a glycoprotein. Siddiq Bond is defined as an as it'll or acquittal linkage between a Sugars and America Carbon and another chemical group. And so this other chemical group could be another mono sacha ride, which would allow mono sack rides to be co violently linked together and form a chain. However, this other chemical group could also be another class of molecules such as, ah, protein or a lipid, for that matter. And so moving forward through our course, we're going to talk about different types of Glick ascetic bonds. Now it's important to note that Glick ascetic bonds will actually form via dehydration synthesis reactions, which just means that it's going to release a water molecule, and we'll be able to see that down below in our image. Now, it's also important to note that compounds that contain, like acidic bonds, can be generally referred to as just glucose sides. And so you might find that your professor will toss this term around or your textbooks will also use it as well. And so if we take a look at our image down below notice on the left hand side. Over here we have two separate individual glucose molecules on the left hand side, we have the Alfa configuration, and on the right hand side we have the beta configuration that's going up in the same side of the highest number of carbon and so which you'll note as that through a dehydration synthesis reaction, we can remove a water molecule that you confined here in these glucose molecules. And when we removed that water molecules through the dehydration synthesis reaction, we conform. A new bond. The glucose ascetic bond, which will know again, is just the bond between a sugars and americ carbon, which theano Mary Carbon is right here, and another chemical group in the other chemical group. Here is this entire chemical group, which is actually another mono sacha ride again, allowing mono sacha rights to be co violently linked together and form chains. Now, because this entire compound contains a Glick acidic bond, it could be generally referred to as just a glycoprotein side. Now, also note that the Glick acidic bond can also be broken through a hydraulic ASUs reaction and, of course, hydraulics. ISS is the opposite reaction of dehydration synthesis, and so it will hydrate the molecule. So notice water is coming back in and used to cleave the Glock ascetic bond. And so moving forward in our course, we're going to be talking about different types of black acidic bonds. And this is the conclusion to our introduction of black acidic bonds. So that being said, I'll see you guys in our next video.

Hide transcripts