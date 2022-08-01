Monosaccharides

all right. So now that we already know from our last lesson video that mono sacha rides can be grouped based on the nature of their carbonnel groups either as all doses or key toes is in this video, we're gonna talk about how mono sack rides can also be grouped based on the number of their carbon Adams. And so mono sack rides that have 345 and six carbons are respectively called Try Oh, sis, Tetro, sis, pent, Joses and heck sauces. And so these prefixes here are revealing the number of carbon atoms that these monos Ackroyd's have now. These highlighted prefixes can also be preceded by the prefixes. Aldo or Keto two respectively indicate an al does or a key toes. And so if we take a look down below at our image, we can classify the following mono secrets based on both the number of the carbon atoms that they have and based on the nature of their Carbonnel groups. And so if we look at this first sugar over here, we can see that it has a total of 123 carbon atoms and this is going to make it a try Iost try meaning three. This sugar right here has four carbon. So this is going to be a tetro, says this one here has five. So it's going to be a pantos. This one has six. It's going to be a hexes, and this one over here has seven carbon atoms making this a hep toes. And so, really, these are the prefixes that I would suggest committing to memory toe indicate the number of carbon atoms that the mono sack rides have now, as we mentioned up above, we can also attach the prefixes Aldo to indicate that all of these sugars that air bracketed here are going to be al doses since they have the C H o Aldo Hide group. And then, of course, this sugar over here is going to be a key toast because notice that it's going to have ah, car bottle group that is not at the end. Instead, it's going to be in the middle here, and it has to our groups branching off. And so technically we can call all of these sugars. Aldo, try asses or Aldo Tetro, says Aldo pen toeses or Aldo Hex doses. And then, of course, the sugar over here is going to be a key toe tiptoes. And so now that we can understand how to group mono sacha rides based on both the number of the carbon atoms and the number of their car bottle groups, we can get some practice applying these concepts and our next few videos, so I'll see you guys there.

Hide transcripts