Monosaccharides

in this video, we're going to begin talking Mawr Details about mono sacha rides. So recall from our previous lesson videos, we already mentioned that mono sack rides are individual carbohydrate monomers, and that makes them the simplest form of a sugar. Now, sugars are gonna have names that generally end with the Suffolk's O S E. So really, anything that ends with O. S E. The likelihood is that it's going to be a sugar. For example, Glucose ends with the Suffolk's O S E. And so glucose is a sugar Now mono sacha rides can actually be grouped in several different ways. And so moving forward through our lesson, we're going to talk about all of the different ways that mono sacha rides can be grouped. And so I'll see you guys in our next lesson video. When we talk about how mono sacha rides can be grouped either as al doses or key toeses, So I'll see you guys there

Hide transcripts