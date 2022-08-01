Monosaccharides

all right. So now that we've already learned how to group mono sack rides based on the nature of their Carbonnel groups and based on the number of carbon atoms that they have in this video, we're going to move on to how to assign numbers to all of those carbon atoms of linear mono sacha rides. And so later, in our course, we'll focus on cyclic mono sack rides. But in this video we're focused on linear mono sacha rides, and so the carbon atoms and linear mono sacha rides are numbered based on positioning of the Carbonnel group or, in other words, they're numbered based on positioning of the Al Jihad or key tone group. And so the key is that the Carbonnel carbon atom that's part of either the alga hide or key tone should always be assigned the lowest possible number. And that way we can designate the numbered cars carbons as C one for the first carbon C two for the second one C three for the third carbon and so on. And so, in our example, we're going to appropriately number the carbon atoms in each of the following three linear mono sack rides starting with glucose over here on the far left. And again, the key to assigning numbers to the carbon atoms of linear mono sack rides is right here in this second line. And that is that we want the alga hide or key tone to be assigned the lowest possible number. And so when we take a look at glucose is structure, we can see that it has an alga hide group and that is the C H O. And it's up at the top. So we want this carbon atom right here to be assigned the lowest possible number when we're trying to assign numbers to all of the carbon atoms. And so, of course, that means that this carbon is gonna be number one and all of the other carbon atoms that go down our sequentially going to be carbons 234 carbon five and carbon six. And so this is the appropriate numbering of the carbon atoms and the glucose molecule. So let's move on to manos over here and again. We can see that it has. It has an alga hide group here at the top, just like glucose. And so we want the carbon atom of this album, Hide Group to be the lowest possible number. So we're gonna give it a one again. And then again, we're going to assign each of the carbon atoms going down sequentially as carbons. 234 carbon five and carbon six. So the numbering is very, very similar to, uh, the carbon numbering of glucose. So then, of course, we can move on to our last but not least, mono sacha right over here. And we're just gonna number these carbon atoms from bottom to top, just like we did for the previous two, right? No, not right. So remember that the key to assigning numbers to the carbon atoms of linear mono sack rides is that we have to identify the outsider key tone and then assign the lowest possible number. And so we can see that the fructose molecule on this page has its key tone group towards the bottom of the Fisher projection. And so if we were to number the carbon atoms from top to bottom like what we did with both manos and with glucose, then noticed that the key tone carbon atom is assigned carbon number five. However, if we number the carbon atoms from the bottom towards the top, then noticed that the key tone carbon atom would be assigned carbon number two. And of course, to is lower than five and two would be the lowest possible number. And so that means that we're not going to be numbering the carbon atoms from top to bottom on this frutos molecule. Instead, we're gonna be numbering from the bottom to the top. And so the carbon numbering that you see here is the correct carbon numbering for this fructose molecule on this page. And so again, the main take away here is that when we are assigning numbers to the carbon atoms of linear mono sacha rides, we want to look for the alga hide or key tone and make sure that the carbon atom is assigned the lowest possible number. And so we'll be able to get some practice applying the concepts that we've learned in this video and our next practice video. So I'll see you guys there

