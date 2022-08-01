Monosaccharides

so mono sack rides can be classified into two groups based on the nature of their Carbonnel group, and those two groups are either an AL does or a key toes. Now notice that both Aldo's and key toes and with the Suffolk's O S E. So we know that these are sugars. And again, these two categories of sugars are going to be classifying the mono sacha rights based on their carbonnel groups. And so an Al does is going to be a sugar whose car bottle group is an alga hide and recall that Aldo Hides could be abbreviated with C h o. And then, of course, a key toast is going to be a sugar whose Carbonnel group is a key tone. And so if we take a look down below, it are image over here on the left hand side, we're showing you the difference between an alga hide and a key tone group and so recall that Aldo hides have the h here in them. And so that reminds us that they're gonna be Carbonnel groups that are attached to a hydrogen and so they're gonna be found at the end of a molecule and then. Of course, key tones don't have that h in them. And so they're going to be attached to another our group. So they're gonna be found in the middle of a molecule. And so if we take a look at our images over here of our mono sacha rides, we can see this one over here on the left is glitzier Aldo hide and notice that even in its name, it tells us that it has an alga high group. And so what we could say is that blister Aldo hide is an AL does. And then if we take a look at this sugar over here, notice it is die hydroxy acetone. And this one has its carbonnel group right in the middle. So it has to our groups going either way. And so that makes this sugar right here a key toes and so we can classify all of our mono sack rides either as all doses or as key toeses based on again the nature of the Carbonnel group. So that concludes this introduction toe all doses and ketosis, and we'll be able to get practice as we move along through our course

