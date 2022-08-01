Heme Cooperativity

in this video, we're going to talk about oxygen binding curves, which are actually very similar to the previous saturation curves from our previous lesson videos. And so really, the main difference between oxygen binding curves and the previous saturation curves from our previous lesson videos is the X axis. And so oxygen binding curves will plot the fractional saturation, which is abbreviated as data or capital. Why on the why access, just like our previous saturation curves, did so really no change here on the Y axis, however, oxygen binding curves. Instead of plotting the concentration of the like an and units of morality on the X axis, it will actually plot the partial pressure of oxygen on the X axis. And the partial pressure of oxygen is abbreviated as just p And so we can see that down below. That oxygen's partial pressure, or p 02 is being plotted on the X axis. And so the reason that the partial pressure of oxygen is being plotted on the X axis here is because oxygen 02 is actually a gas and gas is and science are typically measured using their partial pressures. And so the partial pressure of oxygen or the Po two is a completely standard way to be able to express the concentration of oxygen, which again, when it's in this format like this, usually the units are going to be in molar ity. However, when it comes to the partial pressure of gas is the unit is going to be a unit of pressure and, ah, unit of pressure. An example of a unit of pressure is the tour. And so what's important for you guys to know is that the partial pressure of oxygen is actually directly proportional to the concentration of oxygen gas. And so what this means is that the partial pressure of oxygen? We can really think of it in the same way that we think about the concentration of oxygen. And so really, all we're saying here is that moving forward, we're going to be using the partial pressure of oxygen on the X axis. And so taking a look at this curve that we have here this red curve notice that we're showing hemoglobin oxygen binding, which is showing sigmoid all behavior due to its positive cooperative ity. And so what? I want you guys to note here is that the partial pressure of oxygen is actually going to dictate, uh, hemoglobin, oxygen, affinity, and so at very, very low. Partial pressure is very far to the left. Hemoglobin is mainly going to be in its ti state, and the T state we know is the 10th state and has a very, very low affinity for oxygen. And so this region that it's being pointed to down here is referring to hemoglobin when it has a very, very low affinity for oxygen. And then, of course, as we increase the partial pressure of oxygen from left to right on the X axis, oxygen will begin toe bind to hemoglobin, and hemoglobin is cooperative. ITI is coming into play. And so what I want you guys to note is that ultimately, uh, hemoglobin is going to reach a very, very high affinity state, and that is when all of its sub units are going to be in the our state. And so essentially, what we're seeing is that increasing the partial pressure of oxygen is actually increasing hemoglobin affinity for oxygen. And so what this means is that oxygen itself is acting as a homo tropic ballast Eric Activator, which recall from our previous lesson videos. Homo homo just means the same. And so Homo Tropic is just referring to the fact that oxygen binding actually increases. Hemoglobin is ability to bind mawr oxygen. And so because oxygen is increasing the binding of itself, it is going to be a home. A tropic, uh, Alice Terek affect er And so the reason that it's activating is because it's actually increasing Huma global oxygen affinity. And so, really, this is what induces the positive cooperative ITI in hemoglobin. Subunits is the fact that oxygen acts as this Alice Terek activator and so down below right here. We're just emphasizing this same exact idea right here by saying that oxygen is a homo tropic, a lost eric activator that essentially is going to promote additional binding of oxygen to hemoglobin. And again, this is just reinforcing. What we already knew about hemoglobin is positive cooperative ity. And so this year concludes our introduction to oxygen binding curves, and I'll see you guys in our next video

