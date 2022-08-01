Heme Cooperativity

in this video we're going to talk about Hemoglobin is positive cooperative ity. And so, of course, we already know from our last lesson video that hemoglobin displays positive cooperative ity. And really, it's this positive cooperative ity that allows hemoglobin oxygen binding to display sigmoid all behavior, which, of course, just means that it's going to have an s shaped curve on a saturation curve. And so if we take a look down below at our image notice what we have is a saturation curb where we have the fractional saturation fada on the Y axis and then on the X axis. What we have is the concentration of ligand or the concentration of oxygen gas. And so notice that hemoglobin curve is here in red and hemoglobin is actually displaying sigmoid all behavior because it has this s shaped curve and this is all due to hemoglobin is positive cooperative ity. And so recall from our previous lesson videos that positive cooperative iti is just when the binding of one like end molecule actually makes it easier for other ligand molecules to bind to the proteins. And so, in other words, what we can say is that positive cooperative ITI is when the binding of a lie gone to a sub unit actually promotes neighboring sub units to take on the our state, which is the relaxed state and binds Liggins Mawr efficiently, allowing the Liggins to bind easier to the protein. And so one thing that's important to note is that cooperative ITI in general actually requires multiple sub units. And so, because myoglobin on Lee has one single sub unit, it does not have multiple sub units, and that means that it does not display cooperative ity. And so myoglobin zones. Oxygen binding curve is not going to be sigmoid all, and instead it's actually going toe display a rectangular hyperbole. And so if we take a look down below at myoglobin oxygen binding curve, which is this black curve here, notice that it is not sigmoid all, and instead it displays a rectangular hyperba. And this is all due to the fact that myoglobin has no cooperative ity and so in our next video will be able to talk about the exact models that explain. Hemoglobin is positive. Cooperative it. So I'll see you guys in that video

