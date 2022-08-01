Heme Cooperativity

so recall that way. Back in our previous lesson videos, we had talked about two different models that can explain an Alice Derek proteins, positive cooperative ity and sigmoid all curvature and those two different models where the concerted model as well as thes sequential model. And so it turns out that hemoglobin oxygen binding behavior is actually best explained via a combination of both the concerted as well as the sequential models. And we'll be able to talk more about this idea of how this is a combination of both of these models for hemoglobin. Later in our course, when we talk about hemoglobin is hill plot. But for now, what I want you guys to know is that moving forward, we're going to represent de oxygenated. Hemoglobin is just H B and D. Oxygenated hemoglobin is going to be in the inactive tense T state, which binds like and or oxygen very inefficiently. And then we're also going to represent oxygenated hemoglobin as just HBO to even though we know that technically, its chemical formula would be H H B 024 when it's bound toe all four oxygen's, we're just going to represent it in this way in a more simplified fashion, Uh, just for, uh, easy on the eyes. And so the oxygenated hemoglobin is going to be in the actively relaxed our state, which binds toe like and much, much more efficiently. And so over here on the left hand side, what we have is a reminder of the concerted model as well as the sequential model as it applies to hemoglobin. And so recall that with a concerted model, the hemoglobin protein is going to transition from its T state to it's our state simultaneously in a concerted fashion, where all of the sub the units of hemoglobin are going to simultaneously convert from the T state to the our state and vice versa. Whereas recall that with the sequential model hemoglobin is conversion from its T state to its, our state is going to occur sequentially in each individual sub unit. And, uh, the positive cooperative ITI is going to be displayed through these altered neighboring sub units who get increased oxygen binding affinity. And so we can say here that, uh, hemoglobin positive cooperative ITI is directly being shown here with this altered confirmation with increased oxygen binding affinity and so over here On the right hand side, what we have is a saturation car very similar to the ones that we had seen in our previous lesson videos, where we have the fractional saturation which is either theater or why on the Y axis and then on the X Act is what we have is the concentration of ligand or the concentration of oxygen gas. And so notice that we have these three different curves here in our, uh, plot. And so notice that we have this black curve here which is a rectangular hyperba which we know represents no cooperative ity. And then what we have are these two curves the blue curve as well as the red curve which are actually very, very similar to each other, however, noticed that they're labeled differently. And so this blue curve here actually represents hemoglobin. If Onley, the concerted model applied to hemoglobin and this red curve that we see here represents hemoglobin, actual binding curve. And so what you'll notice is that hemoglobin actual binding curve does not perfectly overlap with the concerted model Onley curve. And so what this means is that hemoglobin does not Onley display the concerted model. It actually does display some features of this sequential model. And, of course, because hemoglobin is curve is so close to the concerted model that is also suggesting that it must display some features of the concerted model is well. And so. This plot here is somewhat of evidence to show that hemoglobin oxygen binding behavior is explained through a combination of the concerted and sequential models. And so we'll be able to get some practice utilizing these ideas as we move forward in our course, so I'll see you guys in our next video.

