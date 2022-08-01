Heme Cooperativity

in this video, we're going to talk about how hemoglobin is positive. Cooperative ity actually makes hemoglobin a much better oxygen transporter than myoglobin. And so recall from our previous lesson videos, we said that positive cooperative ity as it relates to hemoglobin just means that binding of oxygen to hemoglobin is going to stimulate hemoglobin to bind even mawr oxygen. And so, really, it's this positive cooperative ity that allows hemoglobin to be a much better deliverer and transporter of oxygen to the tissues than its counterpart myoglobin, specifically for two reasons. Reason Number one is that myoglobin cannot transport oxygen to the tissues simply because it has such a low K d. And of course, we know from our previous lesson videos that ah lo que de corresponds with a high oxygen affinity and a high oxygen affinity, of course, means that myoglobin is going to have no problems binding to oxygen. However, myoglobin binds so well toe oxygen, even at low partial pressure of oxygen that it simply does not want to release oxygen when it gets to the tissues. And so myoglobin simply cannot be a transport of oxygen to the tissues because it would not release oxygen once it gets to the tissues. Now, the second reason that hemoglobin is a much better deliver and transporter of oxygen to the tissues than myoglobin is because hemoglobin is an al assed eric protein that displays the threshold effect. And this threshold effect in hemoglobin allows hemoglobin to optimize its oxygen, released to the tissues. And so hemoglobin is able to release mawr oxygen to tissues that air working harder and depleting more oxygen so they have lower oxygen. And so again, this means that hemoglobin can release more oxygen to the tissues that, um, have a need mawr oxygen. And so, if we take a look at our oxygen binding curve down below notice on the Y axis, what we have is the fractional, saturation theta, or why, and then on the X axis. What we have is the partial pressure of oxygen and notice that we have these two different curves. We've got this black rectangular hyperbole curve for myoglobin, and then we've got this red sigmoid curve here for hemoglobin. And, of course, we have these light colored backgrounds to represent the partial pressure of oxygen in the lungs. Over here, in light blue which is right around about 100 tours. And then we've got this light green background for the partial pressure of oxygen in the tissues, which is ranging somewhere between 20 tours at its lowest to about tours at its highest. And so what I want you guys to notice is that for this black curve here for myoglobin, it's K D, which corresponds with a fractional saturation of 0.5 is showing up at a very, very low value of about 2.8. And that's very, very low with respect to the KD of hemoglobin, which is at 26. And so essentially a lo que de we know means a high oxygen affinity. And so he myoglobin is oxygen. Affinity is so high that it does not want to release oxygen once it gets to the tissues, and so we can see here that in the lungs, both hemoglobin and myoglobin curve are very, very high and binding. The theta is really, really close to about one. However, once we get to the tissues, we can see that myoglobin and hemoglobin is curves are separating from each other, and so notice that my global's curve even at the lowest partial pressures of oxygen and the tissues is not really changing much from when it was in the lungs. And so it's not really releasing that much oxygen at all when it's in the tissues, making myoglobin a horrible oxygen transport. However, hemoglobin, on the other hand, is showing this threshold effect here, where it's able to essentially optimize its oxygen release to the tissues, and so notice that tissues that have a higher partial pressure of oxygen they do not need as much oxygen as tissues that have low oxygen. And so, uh, notice that hemoglobin will release a smaller amount of oxygen to tissues that have higher partial pressure of oxygen. And then hemoglobin will release a much greater partial pressure. Uh, hemoglobin will release a lot more oxygen to tissues that have a much lower partial pressure of oxygen. And so this is what allows hemoglobin to be the best in an excellent transporter and deliver of oxygen. And so notice over here on the right. What we're showing you is a little circulatory system here, and of course, it's showing how blood is delivered and transported throughout our bodies. And so here in the center. Of course, what we have is our hearts which act as a pump to pump the blood throughout our bodies. Now, at the top here, what we have is the blood as it relates to the lungs. And so here what? We have some information and notice that this information corresponds with what we're seeing over here in our plot. So the partial pressure of oxygen in the lungs is right around 100 tours. We can see that here in our plot and notice that hemoglobin saturation in the lungs it's right around 98%. So it's really, really high here and notice that my global saturation in the lungs is really similar. It's also nine. It's about 99% which is really close to 98%. So really, they're binding in the lungs is pretty much the same, however, noticed that, um, the binding is much different between hemoglobin and myoglobin when it comes to the tissues down below. So again, the partial pressure of oxygen in the tissues we can see at its lowest end is right around 20 tours and notice that hemoglobin saturation in the tissues is on Lee, 32% which means that if we subtract, if we do, 98% minus 32% will get 66%. And 66% is how much oxygen is released. So so two released by hemoglobin. And so that is a good percentage of oxygen. And if we do the same for myoglobin saturation in the tissues, notice that its own it's, uh, it's at 95%. And so if we do 99% minus 95% that's Onley 4% oxygen release and so 4% is really, really low. That's not enough oxygen to be delivered to the tissues. And that's why again, myoglobin is such a poor deliverer of oxygen to the tissues. And so the last point here that I want to leave you guys off with is that these, um, this hemoglobin curve because it is an al hysteric protein, it can actually be affected by other Alice Terek defectors Hetero Tropical Hysteric Effect er's such as B p G, for instance, which will talk more about later in our course, and B P G can further enhance hemoglobin release of oxygen to the tissues, making hemoglobin and even better oxygen transporter and deliver to the tissues. And so here what We've emphasizes that hemoglobin is positive. Cooperative ity makes it a better transporter oxygen transporter than myoglobin. And so a zoo we move forward in our course will be able to apply a lot of these concepts that we've learned. So I'll see you guys in our next video.

