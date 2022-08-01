Kcat Example 1

All right. So here we have an example. Problem that's asking us what is the turnover number for carbonic and hydrates If the V max is equal to 60, mole arat e per second and the total enzyme concentration is equal to 0. Moeller. And so recall from our previous lesson videos that the turnover number is the same thing as the K cat. And so what we need to recall from our previous lesson videos is that the K cat can be defined by the ratio of the V Max for the enzyme over the total enzyme concentration. And so the cake cat is just a measure of the maximal catalog catalytic efficiency of an enzyme and so noticed that were given the V Max as 60,000 polarity per second. So we can plug that in 60,000 morality per second. And, uh, this is going to be over our total enzyme concentration, which were given as 0.1 Moeller so we can put that in down here 0.1 Moeller. And so when we do this, notice that the unit of molar ity cancels and we're just left with one over seconds here. So we're gonna have our answer in inverse seconds s O. That would be the same thing as this. And so if you take your calculator and do 60,000 divided by 0.1, you'll get the answer of 600,000. And again the units are inverse Second. So, uh, this answer here matches with answer option B so we can indicate here that be here is the correct answer for this example and essentially what this means, Uh, the fact that the K cat is equal to 600,000 and for seconds means that just one single molecule of the carbonic and hydrates enzyme is capable of converting 600,000 molecules of substrate into product per second under saturating substrate concentrations. And so that is ah, lot of molecules converted into product per second. And so again, this concludes our example and will be able to get some mawr practice utilizing these concepts in our practice problems. So I'll see you guys there

