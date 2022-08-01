in this video, we're going to finally introduce our last enzyme kinetics variable, the catalytic constant or the K cat. Now, as tempting as it might seem, the K cat does not actually stand for a kitty cat. Instead, it stands for the catalytic constant. And so the catalytic constant or the cake cat is really just the rate constant for the rate limiting step or the slowest step of an enzyme catalyzed reaction. And so what we need to note is that the rate limiting, or the slowest step oven enzyme catalyzed reaction ultimately is going to dictate the potential for the theoretical maximal reaction velocity or the V Max. And so, in other words, what we're saying is that a reaction cannot go any faster than its slowest step. And so it's the slowest step of the reaction that dictates the V max. And so because the catalytic constant is the rate constant for the rate limiting slowest step, that means that the catalytic constant is going to dictate the potential for the V Max and recall that the V Max can Onley occur at saturating substrate concentrations. So for that reason, we want to associate the catalytic constant K cat with saturating substrate concentration. Now what I want you guys to note is that for simple enzyme catalyzed reactions, which pretty much incorporate all of the enzyme catalyzed reactions that we're going to cover in this course, uh, they can be expressed by this image shown down below on the left, where we have three relevant rate constants K one K minus one and K two initially at the very, very beginning of the enzyme catalyzed reaction now also recalled from our previous lesson videos that of these three reactions that we see here in this expression, it is a K two that's actually going to be the rate limiting or the slowest step of the reaction for simple enzyme catalyzed reactions. And so because K two we're going to assume is the rate limiting, uh, the rate constant for the rate limiting step, that means that we can say that K two is going to be equal to K cat when it comes to simple enzyme catalyzed reactions. And that's exactly what we're saying up above is that the K cat we're going toe always assume is equal to the value of the K two and so we call that K two is just the rate constant for the product formation. And we can see that since K two here is directly involved with product formation. Now, if we were to specifically right the rate law for this reaction here that utilizes K to what we would get is this rate law right here. So recall that the rate law is just another way to write or express the reaction Velocity V. And this includes the initial reaction velocity. And so, essentially, the reaction velocity is gonna be equal to the rate constant K two times the concentration of the reactant or the substrate here, which is the enzyme substrate complex. Now, if we were to determine the rate law that uses the catalytic constant, then notice that we can determine that over here on the right. So what we need to recall is that the catalytic constant dictates the potential for the V max and is associated with saturating substrate concentrations. And so when the enzyme is completely saturated with substrate, then we could say that this initial reaction velocity is shown here, which can also be expressed as the change in the concentration of product over the change in time. Well, approximately equal the V max. And so it's totally okay to substitute the initial reaction velocity with the V max when the enzyme is saturated with substrate. Now also note that the concentration of the enzyme substrate complex will approximately equal the total concentration of enzyme when the enzyme is saturated with substrate. And so it's also okay to substitute the concentration of enzyme substrate complex with the total concentration of enzyme when it's saturated with substrate. And then, of course, because we know that it's the catalytic constant, this rate constant for the rate limiting slow step that dictates the V. Max. Whatever the V Max is incorporated like this, we know that it's okay to substitute in the K two that we see here with the K cat. And so we can say that K cat could go into the space here. And so really, we can see that this expression here is a way to express the theoretical maximal reaction velocity v Max. Now, if we wanted to define the K cat, all we need to do is take this total enzymes, uh, concentration and move it below the V Max, and that's what we get right here. So we can say that the K cat is also equal to this ratio of the theoretical maximum reaction velocity V max over the total enzyme concentration. And so, even though we said that the K cat is not a kitty cat, if it were a kitty cat, then you would imagine that we would have to take it to the vet every now and then. And so hopefully by remembering that that will help you remember how the K cat is the ratio of the V Max over the total enzyme concentration. And so this year concludes our introduction to the catalytic constant or the cake cat, and we're going to continue to define and express how to calculate the cake cat as we move forward in our next video. So I'll see you guys there.

