In this video, we're going to compare and contrast the catalytic constant or the K cat or the turnover number two, the Michaelis Constant or the K M oven enzyme. And so first, I want you guys to recall from our previous lesson videos that the catalytic constant or the K cat or the turnover number is a measure of the maximal catalytic efficiency of an enzyme, specifically under saturating substrate concentrations. And so, in comparison, I want you guys to also recall from some of our earlier lesson videos that the meticulous, constant or the K M is instead a measure of the binding affinity that an enzyme has for its substrate. And so we already knew these two pieces of information from our previous lesson video. So, really, the only thing that I want you guys to learn in this video is that the binding affinity, um, that an enzyme has for its substrate or the enzymes binding to its substrate is a completely separate event to enzyme ca Tallis, ISS, and so, essentially, what this means is that moving forward in our course, we want to think of enzymes binding to its substrate and enzyme catalysis as two completely separate events. And so what this means is that an enzyme could have a really, really high binding affinity to its substrate and bind really, really well. But that does not necessarily mean that the enzyme has a high capacity to convert the substrate and toe product efficiently. And so, essentially, what we're saying here is that the K M oven enzyme or the binding affinity that an enzyme has for its substrate is going to be completely separate. And it's not necessarily going to indicate the K cat that enzyme has or the maximal catalytic efficiency that enzyme has. And so even though the K cat and the K M both indicate two completely separate events, um, it's important that when a biochemist is studying an enzyme catalyzed reaction that they consider both the K cat and the K. M of the enzyme and so moving forward in our course, we're going to talk a little bit. Maura, about how the K cat and the K M um can be studied by biochemist toe reveal important information about an enzyme specifically when we talk about the specificity constant later in our course. But for now, this is the conclusion of our comparison of the K cat and the K M. And really, this is the Onley learning objective that I want you guys to know and so that here concludes our lesson and I'll see you guys in our practice videos.

