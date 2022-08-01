So in our last lesson video, we introduce the catalytic constant or the K cat oven enzyme. And in this lesson video, we're going to continue to talk about and define the catalytic constant K cat specifically, how to calculate and interpret the K cat. And so recall from our last lesson video that in order to calculate the catalytic constant or the K cat, we're going to need both the total enzyme concentration and the theoretical maximal reaction velocity or the V max of the enzyme. And so, from our last lesson video, we define the K cat as the ratio of the V max over the total enzyme concentration. And so to further define and interpret the meaning of the catalytic constant or the K cat. Here we're defining the value of the K cat as the maximum amount of substrate that is being converted into product per second by just one single enzyme molecule, specifically under saturating substrate concentration. And so we'll be able to further explain exactly what this means down below when we get to our image. Now, what's also important to know is that the catalytic constant or the K cat is also commonly referred to as the turnover number and, uh, the catalytic constant or the K cat or the turnover number, which are all synonyms toe one another. Uh, they they have the unit of inverse seconds and so down below in our image notice on the left. What we have is an image to help you guys remember that the K cat is also known as the turnover number, and so I wouldn't recommend doing this. But if you were to invert a cat and then just drop it, it would probably turn over and land on its feet. So by remembering, uh, this image here, hopefully that'll remember help you guys remember that the K cat and the turnover number are the same exact thing. And so it's important to recognize for your practice problems moving forward. And so what we can say is that the turnover number is exactly the same thing. It's equal to the value of the K cat. And as we define already in our previous lesson video, uh, the K cat is going to be the ratio of the V max over the total enzyme concentrations. And so notice down below. What we have is this table and what we have are these four different enzymes in the first column and the second column. What we have is the function of each of these enzymes. And in the third column, what we have is the catalytic constant or the K cat, which is also equal to the turnover number. And we know from up above in our previous lesson, video that has units of inverse seconds. And so we also know from our last lesson video that the K cat and the turnover number are associated with saturating substrate concentrations. And so, in order to define exactly what does this number really mean? What we can say is that for this particular number here, 40 million. What this means is that one single molecule of the enzyme cattle ace, specifically under saturating substrate concentrations, can convert 40 million molecules of substrate into product per second. And that's why it has units of inverse seconds, which means per second. And so that is an incredibly large amount of substrate being converted into product per second. That is such a mind blowing number. I can't imagine anything happening 40 million times within a second, but cattle aces one single molecule of catalysts is able to convert this many molecules of substrate into product per second when the catalyst is saturated with substrate and so on the opposite and hear what we have is 15 for the enzyme DNA proliferates one. And so this means much smaller in comparison to the 40 million. And so what this 15 means again just to further clarify this idea of the interpretation of the cake can, What this 15 means is that one single molecule of the enzyme DNA polymerase one is, um, specifically under saturating substrate. Concentrations is capable of converting 15 molecules of substrate into product per second, and so that still seems that's pretty fast. 15 substrate into product per second is pretty quick, but in comparison to 40 million, it's, ah, lot slower and really DNA polymerase one is considered toe Have, ah, fairly slow, uh, catalytic efficiency, maximal catalytic efficiency. And so the reason for why that might be is recall from your previous biology courses that DNA proliferates one is involved with DNA replication, so essentially making mawr DNA and the DNA is incredibly important. So this enzyme wants to be ableto work at a much slower rate here in order to minimize the amount of errors during DNA replication. So you can see how, just by looking at the K cap, we can also get a sense for the functionality and the importance of either catalyzing very, very quickly lots of substrates into product per second or catalyzing slowly. Ah, small amount of substrate being converted into product per second. And so what? I also want you guys to notice in this chart on this table Is that in this column here? What we have is the inverse or the reciprocal of the catalytic constant. So what we have is one over the catalytic constant. And so what I want you guys to know is that the reciprocal of the catalytic constant or the cake cat or the turnover number is just going to be won over K cat. And because it is the reciprocal, it's also going to have the reciprocal units. So that means that instead of having uh, inverse seconds as the units, the reciprocal of the K cat or one over K, cat is gonna have just units of seconds. And if it has units of just seconds, that's just a unit of time. So that means that the inverse of the K cat represents some amount of time. And indeed, the inverse or the reciprocal of the K cat one over K cat represents the exact amount of time that's required for just one single catalytic event to take place by one molecule of the enzyme. And so, if we take a look down below at our, uh, column here with the reciprocal of the K cat, notice that it has units of second. So it represents the time for just one single catalytic event to occur by just one single enzyme molecule of the enzyme. And so, looking at this first number here, notice it says 2.5 times 10 to the negative eighth, and this has units of seconds. And when it's multiplied by 10 to the negative eighth, that makes it an incredibly incredibly small number. And so it only takes 2.5 times 10 to the negative eight seconds for one catalytic event to occur by one molecule of cattle lease. So that is incredibly, incredibly rapid. And when we compare the reciprocal of the K cat, um, down below with the the enzyme DNA polymerase noticed that it has, um a reciprocal of, uh, the K cat as 0.7 And of course, the units are seconds. And so what this means is that it takes 007 seconds for just one catalytic event to occur by the DNA poll, Emery's enzyme. And so this might seem pretty quickly 0.7 seconds. That's pretty fast for just one catalytic event. Now it seems pretty fast. But again, in comparison to this reciprocal of the cake cat, um, it's actually pretty slow because this is an incredibly small number and it happens fast. And this is, ah, much larger number than this one here, so it happens much slower over time. And so, essentially, what the reciprocal of the K cat represents is it represents the speed of catalysis, how fast one single catalytic event occurs and so ultimately hear what we're saying is that the catalytic constant or the K cat or the turnover number alone, is going to be used by biochemist as a measure of the maximal catalytic efficiency of an enzyme specifically under saturating substrate concentration. So this is one of the mawr important takeaways here is that the K cat is specifically under saturating substrate concentrations and it can Onley operate this quickly on have this fast of a catalytic event when it is saturated with substrate. And so this year concludes our lesson on the catalytic efficiency and the cake cat and, of course, the turnover number. And we'll be able to get some practice applying these concepts as we move forward. And I'll show you guys an example of, um, using the K cat and unexamined problem in our next video, so I'll see you guys there.

Hide transcripts