Motor Proteins

in this video, we're going to talk about the motor protein dining, which also interacts with the micro tubules. And really, dining is the opposite of the motor protein Kennison. And that's because dining is a motor protein that specifically moves towards the negatively charged end of the micro tubules. And so that's going to allow it to transport and pull molecular cargo such as vesicles along the micro tubules. But this time towards the negatively charged and of the micro tubules, which is the opposite direction of Kinison. And so dining is actually responsible for the motion of Eukaryotic Flow, Gela and Celia and so down below. In our example here, you can see that we've got our micro tubules, which is a polarized molecule with a negatively charged in and a positively charged in, and notice that our motor protein dining here is actually moving in the opposite direction towards the negatively charged and over here. And so it also utilizes energy in the form of a teepee to move the vesicles, the molecular cargo again towards the negatively charged and and so one thing that helps me remember that dining moves towards the negatively charged end of the micro tubules is that dining kind of sounds like dying, and so dying is death, and death is not a good thing. So it's a negative thing. And so noticing that dining sounds like dying reminds me that dining moves towards the negatively charged end of the micro tubules. And so this year concludes our lesson on how dining moves towards the negatively charged end of the micro tubules, and we'll be able to get some practice utilizing the concepts that we've learned as we move forward in our course, So I'll see you guys in our next video.

Hide transcripts