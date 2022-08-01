Stereochemistry of Monosaccharides

in this video, we're going to remind you guys how to calculate the number of stereo is a MERS that a molecule has. And so the number of stereo I summers that a molecule has is going to be equal to two raised to the power of n, where N is equal to the number of Cairo carbons that the molecule has. And so recall from your previous organic chemistry courses that a Cairo carbon is literally a carbon atom that is covertly bound to four distinct chemical groups or for different chemical groups. And so, in our example, down below, we're going to circle all of the Cairo centers or Cairo carbons, for that matter, these air synonyms of one another. And we're going to determine how maney stereo ice summers each of the following molecules has. And so we'll start with this molecule over here on the left hand side and looking at its first carbon on the left. What we need to realize is that there are two hydrogen atoms branching off that aren't being shown, and that means that there are two bonds leading to the same chemical group of a hydrogen atom, and so that means that this carbon atom does not have four distinct chemical groups, since it has two of the same chemical groups, and the same logic applies for this carbon atom appear. It's also bound to two hydrogen atoms that aren't being shown, which means that it is not a Cairo carbon. Now, this carbon atom right here is also not a Cairo carbon because it has a double bond, meaning that it has to bonds leading to the same chemical group, which means that it won't have four distinct chemical groups. And so the Onley Cairo carbon in this entire molecule right here is this carbon right there that's circled. And so notice that the hydroxyl group going down is different than this group going to the right, which is different than this group going to the left, which is different than the invisible hydrogen atom that isn't being shown. And so this circled carbon is a Cairo carbon because it has for distinct chemical groups. And so now that we've circled all of the Cairo centers in this molecule, let's go ahead and calculate the number of stereo I summers and as we mentioned above, number of stereo ice MERS is to to the end. So too on then n is the number of Cairo carbons which is one for this molecule. So to race the one and that is of course, equal to two. So there are two stereo I stammers that this molecule has now looking at this molecule over here we could do the same looking at each Cairo looking for the Cairo carbons. And if we look at this carbon atom right here on the far left, it has a double bond which we already know means that it's not going to be a Cairo carbon. And then when we look at this carbon over here, notice that it has two hydrogen atoms branching off, which means that it won't have four distinct chemical groups. And of course, that means that it's not going to be a Cairo carbon. And so the Onley Cairo carbons are right here in these positions and noticed that all four of these carbon atoms are Cairo because they all have four distinct chemical groups attached. And so now that we've identified the four Kyrill centers in this molecule, let's calculate the number of stereo ice MERS, which again is to race to the end. And so we have to, and this time is going to be four. Since there are four Cairo carbons, and if you take your calculators and type in to race to the fourth power, you'll get an answer of 16. So this molecule has 16 stereo ice summers. And so this here concludes our lesson on how to calculate the number of stereo I summers and will be able to apply this moving forward in our practice problems, so I'll see you guys in our next video.

