Stereochemistry of Monosaccharides

in this video, we're going to begin our lesson on mono sacha ride stereo chemistry. So before we actually get started, I want to point out that most of the information in this topic is actually going to be review from your old organic chemistry courses. And I want you guys to note that way back in some of our previous lesson videos, we actually did an organic chemistry review for your biochemistry course, and we covered a lot of organic chemistry topics in MAWR detail. And so, if you're looking at a lot of the terminology and vocabulary on this page and it's completely unfamiliar to you, then be sure to go check out those older lesson videos on organic chemistry review before you actually move on with this video here. Alright, so that being said, let's go in and talk about what we have on this page. And so it's important to note that the three D structures of linear mono sacha rides are commonly displayed on pieces of paper using Fisher projections, and so throughout our lesson on carbohydrates, we're going to continue to see lots and lots of Fisher projections, and so notice over here on the far left. We've got this really cool image to help remind you guys of an important feature, Fisher projections. And that is that all of the horizontal bonds that go from side to side and every Fisher projection are actually popping out of the page as wedges. And so notice Over here we have this three dimensional sugar molecule, and we're shining this flashlight down on the three d sugar molecule to create this shadow of the sugar molecule on this yellow plane. And if we were to draw that shadow onto a piece of paper, we would get the Fisher projection. And so notice that the horizontal bonds here in the Fisher projection correspond with bonds that air popping out of the page as wedges. And so that's important to keep in mind when we're considering the stereo chemistry of Fisher projections. So now we can move on to the terms that we have over here in this table on notice, the first time that we have our constitutional ice MERS and recall that ice MERS or just different molecules with the same chemical formula. So constitutionalism er's are on Lee going to differ in their constitution or the connectivity of the atoms and a classic example are glycerol to hide and die hydroxy acetone or D J, and noticed they have the same chemical formula but different connectivity of atoms. Now, the next time that we have our stereo, I summers and again these air eizember, so they have the same exact chemical formula. But this time they don't differ in the connectivity of the atoms. Instead, they differ in their three dimensional space, which is what the prefix stereo is referring to. And so notice that these two molecules Onley differ in the three dimensional space of this hydroxyl molecule that we see over here. Now, the next term that we have is, uh, in the anti MERS and an anti MERS air. Just a specific type of stereo is, um er and recall that they are just non super imposible mirror images. And so a classic example our our hands. So our left hand is a mirror image of the right hand and they're non super imposible since we can't perfectly overlap them in space when they're facing the same direction. And so that applies to these molecules over here D glass or outside and Elvis or Al Jihad, which are mirror images of one another. And again, we cannot superimpose them or overlap them in space. Now, the last time that we have down below our Dia stereo MERS, which are really just another type of stereo I summers. But Darius Dia stereo MERS this time are not mirror images, and so we can see down below that these two structures air not mirror images of one another because they differ in their three dimensional space. The configuration here. And so that's why we've got this broken mirror to represent the Dia stereo. And so this here concludes our introduction to the stereo chemistry of mono sack rides. And again, if you need a review, make sure to go back and check out those older lesson videos. So I'll see you guys in our next video.

