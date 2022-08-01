Stereochemistry of Monosaccharides

in this video, we're going to do a review of the different types of MONOS, aka Ride Ice Hammers. And so really, none of the information in this video is new information. It's all review from our previous lesson videos. And so if you already feel comfortable with all of the terms on this page, then feel free to skip this video if you'd like. However, if you're struggling even just a little bit with any of these terms, then feel free to stick around because this is an excellent way to be ableto visualize how all of these different terms relate toe one another. Alright, so let's get started with this flow chart and notice at the very top. Here we have the term ice summers, which recall are just different molecules with the same exact molecular formula. And really there are two branches of ice summers. We have the constitutionalism er's and we have the stereo. I summers now constitutionalism er's are going to be ice summers that have the same exact chemical formula. But they have different connectivity of the atoms, and a classic example is glycerol to hide and die hydroxy acid tone where you can see just by focusing on the Carbonnel group that they have different connective ity of the atoms. They're connected in a different way now. The other branch of Ice summers are the stereo is a MERS, which actually have the same exact connectivity, unlike constitutionalism er's. But they have different spatial three D arrangement, and that's why we've got these three D glasses over here. Now stereo is a MERS. Themselves can also be broken up into two different categories, and those are the Ananta MERS over Here and the DIA hysteria MERS over here. And so an ant Humor's recall are non super imposible mirror images and so clearly here we have a mirror, and these two molecules are mirror images of each other. And so this is going to be de glycerol died. And this is L. Glaser Aldo Hide, and this is a classic example of an anti MERS. Now die a stereo MERS. On the other hand are stereo is summers that are not mirror images such as, for instance, D glucose and deep Paltrow's notice that they have to Cairo carbons uh, that are not going to be opposite configurations, and so that makes them die a stereo MERS. Now, as we already mentioned, a very specific type of dia steri Um er is the Obama. And so a bombers are going to be dia stereo MERS that have different configuration at any one Cairo carbon. And so if the two molecules Onley differ in the configuration of one Cairo carbon that will make them UNEP immer and again, a classic example is D glucose and D manos, which Onley differ in the configuration of this one hydroxyl group at the C two carbon. And so really, this concludes our flow chart, and we'll be able to get some practice applying all of these concepts in our next couple of videos, so I'll see you guys there.

