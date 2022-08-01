Stereochemistry of Monosaccharides

all right, so in this video, we're going to introduce MONOS, aka Ride A Palmer's. So what in the world are a Palmer's? Well, A Bombers are really just a specific type of dia steri, um, and recall from our previous lesson videos that dia steri a MERS are just stereo items that are not mirror images, which means that farmers are also not mirror images. And so to remind you that the bombers are not mirror images, we have this big broken mirror here toe again remind you that they're not mirror images. But more specifically, embalmers are going to be die astir rumors that differ on Lee in the configuration of just any one single Cairo carbon. And so the Onley difference between two epi Mars is again going to be the configuration of just one single Cairo carbon. So if we take a look at our image down below, you can see that we have an example of a pair of a plumber's. And so on the left hand side we have the structure for D glucose. And on the right hand side, we have the structure of D manos and D glucose and de manos differ from each other and on Lee, the configuration of one single Cairo carbon. And that is the Cairo carbon that is highlighted in this pink box. And so de manos. Instead of having the hydroxyl group pointing to the right of the Fisher projection like what D Glucose has? De Manos has its hydroxyl group pointing to the left, and instead it's hydrogen is gonna be pointing to the right. And so because de manos and D glucose differ from each other again Onley in the configuration of just one single Cairo carbon that makes them a Palmer's. And again, all embalmers are not going to be mirror images. And so that concludes our introduction to mono Sacha Ride a Palmer's and we'll be able to get some practice utilizing this concept as we move forward in our course. So I'll see you guys in our next video

