Introduction to Biosignaling

in this video, we're going to introduce our map of the lesson on bio signaling pathways, which is down below right here. Now, as we move forward in our course and talk about different bio signaling pathways, what we'll see is that these bio signaling pathways can really be grouped into three different categories that we have color coded here by their backgrounds. And so we have this green background over here on the far left and thes air bio signaling pathways that utilize G protein coupled receptors or G p. C. R. S. Then notice over here in the middle with the pink background. We have bio signaling pathways that utilized receptor, tyrosine, kindnesses or arty case. And then over here on the far right, what we have is bio signaling pathways that utilize lipid hormones. And so again, as we move forward in our course, we'll talk about bio signaling pathways that are in each of these groups. Now, just like the maps that we saw in some of our previous lesson videos, this map was specifically constructed so that it is a reflection of our lesson on bio signaling. And so what that means is that we're going to explore this map in a similar way that we explored the maps in our previous lesson videos. And so we're gonna explore the left branches first, and we're going to continue to explore left branches until we've explored all of the left branches. And then we'll start to zoom out and explore the right branches. And then once we've explored all the branches in that pathway, we'll go ahead and move on to our new branch again, exploring to the left first and the same fashion that we did in our previous lesson videos. Now, one thing to note that's different about this map is that we've intentionally left thes interactive blanks here throughout the map. And so we've done that because when we move through the course, we're going to revisit this map and fill in these interactive blinks. And so you can expect to revisit this map of the lesson on bio signaling pathways several times as we move forward in our course, and so again, we're going to start by exploring the left most branches. So in our next lesson video, you should expect to cover G protein coupled receptors or GP CRS, and that's exactly what we're going to do. So I'll see you guys in our next video

