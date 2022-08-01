All right. So now that we talked about the pre steady state conditions in our last lesson video in this video, we're going to talk about the steady state conditions and so steady state is literally just referring to a specific period of time during an enzyme catalyzed reaction where the concentration of enzyme substrate complex stays exactly the same. And so if the concentration of enzyme substrate complex stays exactly the same, then of course, what this means is that the rate or the velocity of the enzyme substrate complex association must be exactly equal to the rate or the velocity of the enzyme substrate complex dissociation. And so, in other words, to say the same exact thing right here. We can say that if the concentration of enzyme substrate complex remains constant or remains exactly the same then, of course, what this means is that the rate of the enzyme substrate complex association or the one for that matter is going to be exactly equal to the rate of the enzyme substrate complex dissociation, or V minus one plus V two. Now, just as a reminder down below over here recall that at the very, very beginning of an enzyme catalyzed reaction. The enzyme substrate complex here in the middle can on Lee associate or form in one way via this Ford reaction right here. And so the rate or the velocity of this Ford reaction that allows the enzyme substrate complex to associate is going to be V one and then also recall that the enzyme substrate complex here in the middle can actually disassociate in two different ways. It can disassociate backwards here to form the free substrate in the free enzyme. And the enzyme century complex could also disassociate forward to form the free enzyme in the free product. And so, really, the rate or the velocity of the enzyme substrate complex dissociation is gonna be the some of the backwards rate or the minus one, plus the rate of the four dissociation V two. And so, really, this equation that we see right here is the assumption that we can make under steady state conditions. And so, in our next lesson video, we'll see that this assumption here in this equation is very, very important. And that's because we can actually use this equation and this assumption here, uh, to derive the Michaelis constant k M and we'll be able to talk about in our next lesson video. How to rearrange this equation to derive the K M and our next lesson video. But for now, all I want you guys to know is that this equation is the most important assumption of steady state conditions. And again, it's important because we can derive. The McHale is constant K M. Now, even though we have not yet talked about the meticulous Minton enzyme kinetics equation, we are going to talk about this equation later in our course. And so what's important to note now is that this McHale is meant. An enzyme kinetics equation that we'll talk about later is actually derived under these steady state conditions that we're talking about here. And so that's another reason why steady state conditions and this equation is so important and so really noticed down below. Over here, we're just reminding you guys of the important assumption of steady state conditions, and that is that the velocity of the association of the enzyme substrate complex, or V one, is going to be exactly equal to the velocity of the dissociation of the enzyme substrate complexes, which is gonna be V minus one and V two. Now notice. Over here. We're showing you this graph where we have the concentrations on the Y axis and the time as the reaction progresses on the X axis and noticed that in the light blue background over here at the very beginning of the reaction, What we have are the pre steady state conditions which we already talked about in our last lesson video. Now notice. Over here in the yellow background, what we have are the steady state conditions, which again is just where the concentration of the enzyme substrate complex stays exactly the same. And so notice that in this yellow region the concentration of enzyme substrate complex here in red stays exactly the same. And of course, this is going to mean that the, uh, the one is gonna equal the V minus one plus V two during the steady state period. Now, notice that in this yellow region it is possible for the substrate concentration to change and it is possible for the product concentration change and again, steady state, uh, conditions is really just applying to the enzyme substrate complex. But you'll also notice that the concentration of friends I'm stays the same. But again, steady state conditions is more so referring to the concentration of enzyme substrate complex. Now, last but not least, I want you guys to notice that we have this third star over here and recall that the thirds, uh, the stars, they're going to be important later in our course when we're talking about the assumptions that we need, uh, to use the meticulous meant an enzyme kinetics equation when we cover it later in our course. But for now, the main takeaways here of the steady state conditions is that the enzyme substrate complex stays the same, and that allows us to use this equation. And that equation allows us to derive the K M. And the meticulous meant an enzyme kinetics equation. And so that concludes this video here, and we'll be able to get some practice and our next video. So I'll see you guys there

