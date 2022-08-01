in this video, we're going to begin our discussion on the steady state conditions. So what's really important for you guys to know is that during a typical enzyme catalyzed reaction, the concentration of the enzyme substrate complex quickly builds up and reaches a constant value or a stable value. And so when the concentration of the enzyme substrate complex reaches this constant or the stable value we refer to this as steady state and so steady state is an incredibly important assumption that biochemist make when they're studying enzyme catalyzed reactions. And so, as we move forward in our course, we're going to talk more details about exactly what happens during the steady state conditions that biochemist tend to assume while they're studying enzyme kinetics. Now there's also another period during an enzyme catalyzed reaction referred to as the pre steady state, and so pre just means before. And so the pre steady state describes the conditions that exist before the concentration of the enzyme substrate complex reaches this stable, or this constant value that we refer to as steady state. And so in our next lesson video, we're going to talk more details about the pre steady state conditions, and then after that we'll talk about the steady state conditions. So I'll see you guys in our next video.

