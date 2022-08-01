Steady-State Conditions

So in our last lesson video, we said that the pre steady state period exists before the steady state period has reached. And so in this video, we're going to talk about the pre steady state period of an enzyme catalyzed reaction. And so it's important to know is that when biochemists are studying enzyme catalyzed reactions within a laboratory setting, they Onley ad free enzyme and free substrate to the reaction mixture. But they do not add any enzyme substrate complex or any product. And so what this means is that initially, at the very, very beginning of an enzyme catalyzed reaction, the following four conditions exist just a few microseconds into the reaction. And the first is that the free substrate concentration is really, really high, and so is the free enzyme concentration. It is relatively high, not quite as high as the free substrate concentration. We already know from our previous lesson videos that the free substrate concentration is much higher than the free enzyme concentration, which is why I'm gonna Onley draw one arrow here but still relative toe other periods during the reaction. The free enzyme concentration, initially at the very beginning, is relatively high and again, since we do not add any enzyme substrate complex or any product initially to the reaction, the concentration of enzyme substrate complex, initially at the very beginning, is going to be really, really low, essentially zero, and so will the concentration of product. And so what's important to know is that as the enzyme catalyzed reaction begins and proceeds during this pre steady state period, the concentrations of all four of these substances that we mentioned above are actually going to change in their opposite directions. Which means that if the concentration start off really high, they're going to decrease and go lower over time. And if the concentration start really, really low, then they're going to increase over time. And that's exactly what we see in our plot down below, which is showing us the pre steady state period. And so notice the plot has concentration on the Y axis and the time as the reaction proceeds on the X axis and noticed that the colors of the curve correspond with the colors that we see of the substances and our reaction and up above. And so this blue curve here represents the concentration of the substrate which we can see initially starts really, really high, but decreases over time and so does the enzyme substrate complex starts relatively high and decreases over time, whereas the red curve here, which corresponds to the concentration of enzyme substrate complex, starts really, really low, and increases over time and the concentration of product also start to really low and increases over time. And so during this pre steady state period of an enzyme catalyzed reaction, the concentration of the enzyme substrate complex is going to continuously change. In fact, it's going to continuously increase as we see in our plot down below, so it continually continuously increases until ah period called steady state is reached and we're going to talk about the steady state period in our next lesson video. So I'll see you guys there.

Hide transcripts