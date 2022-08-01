Protein Structure & Terms

in this video, we're actually going to do two different things. The first is we're gonna recap the protein levels of structure. And the second we're going to define several different protein related terms that tend to confuse students. And so, for the first one, recall that proteins can have up to four levels of structure, and they're conveniently called Primary, secondary, tertiary and Quaternary levels of structure. And again, in this video, we're just gonna do a quick recap. But later on, in our course, we're going to dive into a lot more detail for each of these levels of structure. Now, for the second objective, there are several different terms that referred to amino acid chains that vary in length and so you can have short, intermediate and longer chains. And these terms include Ah, lego peptide, peptide, poly peptide and protein. And so, in our example below will first consider the protein levels of structure and then we'll define and distinguish between each of these terms. And so, uh, for the first level of protein structure, recall that it is the primary level of structure, and this refers to the types, the quantity and the order of amino acids from the n terminal end of a protein to the C terminal end of a protein. And the primary level of protein structure is incredibly relevant because it dictates and influences all the other levels of structure. Now recall that the secondary level of structure is the formation of Alfa He'll OSI's and beta pleated sheets, and so recall the Alfa Healy Seas are a winding type of structure, and beta pleated sheets are a zigzag or a staircase type of structure. Now the third level of structure is tertiary protein structure and notice that this includes beta pleated sheets and Alfa Hillis is, but it's really referring to the overall three dimensional shape of that protein. Now Quaternary protein structure refers to a protein that has multiple amino acid chains, and we can see that in this diagram, where we have a light colored gray chain and a darker colored chain. And these air separate chains that have their own three D structure and the complex together to form a single protein with multiple sub units, and every protein has primary, secondary and tertiary levels of structure. However, not all proteins contain quaternary levels of structure. Now, for our second objective of this video. We're gonna define these terms. And so a LIGO peptide refers to an amino acid chain that contains between two and 20 amino acids. Peptide refers to amino acid chains that contain less than 50 amino acids, so you can see that there is some overlap between peptide and a Lego peptide. Now, poly peptide refers to amino acid chains that contained greater than 50 amino acids and proteins contain up to from hundreds up to several 1000 of amino acids. And so notice there's some overlap between protein and poly peptide. Now, really, the main difference between poly peptide and protein is that poly peptide tends to refer to just the chain of amino acids, whereas protein refers to the chain of amino acids, but in its functional form, and so proteins include the functional form. And so in our next video, we're gonna talk about a very specific type of protein, and that's the enzyme. So I'll see you guys in that video

