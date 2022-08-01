So now that we've refreshed our memories that amino acids are the monomers of proteins, we can now focus on the structure of the amino acid itself and recall that each amino acid contains common components as well as a unique. Our group and living organisms use a total of 20 different amino acids that could be grouped together based off of the properties of there are groups and so in our example below. What we see is that this box shows the amino acid components, and the ones that are bracketed and red are common to all amino acids, whereas the unique components, like the are groups are shown below. So the common amino acid components include a central carbon atom, also known as an alfa carbon, shown here in the amino acid structure. It also includes a central hydrogen atoms shown above and amino group on the end terminal end of the amino acid shown here, and a car box Aled Group shown on the opposite end of the amino acid on the C terminal end shown here. And so the shaded portions that I've just highlighted again are common to all amino acids, So the unique part are shown by the our groups. And over here we have a table of the amino acids and there are groups and noticed that I've intentionally made this table kind of small and difficult to read because we're not so interested in the details just yet. We'll talk about all the details of the amino acids in our later videos. For now, I just want you guys to notice that, uh, each of the amino acid contain a different our group. And you can see that because the are groups are highlighted in blue and the blue boxes are all different sizes. And so, uh, these amino acids you can also see are grouped together based off of their properties. And you can see that by the boxes which are grouping amino acids together. And so in our next video, what we're going to talk about is how amino acids come together to create the different levels of protein structure. So I'll see you guys in that video

Hide transcripts