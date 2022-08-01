so proteins are a very heavy topic and biochemistry, and we'll talk a lot of details about proteins later on in our course. Now, in this video, we're gonna do a quick recap on proteins, so recall that proteins are one of four major biological macro molecules that all cells have and proteins have vast structural and functional roles. So we've seen that in our previous bio courses, where proteins do so many different things for a cell, and we'll see that in this course to so proteins are the polymers of amino acid monomers. So all that means is that the monomers of proteins are amino acids and similar to nucleic acids. Proteins have directionality, and all that means is that in a chain of a protein, the ends of that protein are chemically different from one another, and so proteins have an end terminal end and a C terminal end on the opposite end. And so the end in the end terminal refers to the presence of a free amino group and recall that amino groups have a nitrogen atom in them, which is represented by an end. And on the other hand, ah, C terminal is referring to a free car boxful group. And so the C and C terminal refers to the car box a group. So let's take a look at our example and down here. What we'll see is that we have a bunch of amino acid monomers represented by triangles, and these triangles are different colors. So these air different amino acids and through a process we can link all of these amino acids together in a chain to create a protein polymer and notice the protein polymer has directionality. We have an end terminal end on one end with a free amino group and a C terminal end on the opposite end with a free car box over and protein sequences are always referred to from the N terminal to the C terminal end. So in the next video, what we're going to talk about is the amino acid itself. What is this monomer and what are the components? So I'll see you guys in that video

