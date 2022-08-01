Derivatives of Monosaccharides

in this video, we're going to begin our discussion on derivatives of mono sacha rides. So recall that in our previous lesson videos, we mentioned that there are simple sugars in nature that have the exact formula here. C N h 20 n. But there are also complex sugars in nature that can actually deviate from this exact formula. And so, really, these complex sugars are just derivatives of the simple sugars, and so we can call these mono sacha ride derivatives or otherwise complex mono sacha rides. Now your professors in your textbooks. Sometimes they'll say monos accurate derivatives. Other times they'll say complex mono sacha rides. And so now you guys know what they're referring to. And so really, these monos accurate derivatives or complex mono sack rides or just chemically modified mano sacha rides, And so if they're chemically modified, that means that they can deviate from this exact formula here. And so what we'll see is that these mono sacha right derivatives they will take the hydroxyl groups of simple sugars and replace them with other chemical groups such as, for instance, phosphate groups, carb, oxalic acid or amino groups. And so when it comes down to it. Really? They're just five major groups of mono sacha right derivatives. And so you can see those five major groups down below and our image. And so the first is going to be sugar phosphates. The second is going to be sugar alcohols. The third is going to be de oxy sugars. The fourth is going to be amino sugars, and the fifth are going to be sugar assets. And so, as we move forward in our course, we're going to talk about each of these five different groups of mono Sacher I derivatives in their own separate videos. And so we'll start with the sugar phosphates, so I'll see you guys in our next video.

