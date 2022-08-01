Allosteric Enzyme Conformations

in this video, we're going to begin our lesson on Alice Terek enzyme confirmations, so recall that protein confirmations are really just alternative three dimensional states or forms that a protein can achieve. And so recall from our previous lesson videos were recovered protein structure that proteins are not completely rigid structures, and instead we know that protein structures can be induced to changes. And again, we know that from our previous lesson videos, where we covered the induced fit model that enzymes and proteins can display. And so it's important to note that different confirmations that proteins can take on can actually have different abilities and or functions. And so, in our next lesson video, we're going to introduce the two confirmations that Alice Derek Enzymes can take on. And those two confirmations are going to have different abilities and or functions. And so we'll be able to talk more about that in our next lesson video. So I'll see you guys there

