Organic Chemistry & Stereochemistry

in this video, we're going to do some organic chemistry review, so recall that organic chemistry focuses on the structures, properties and reactions of carbon containing compounds. And what's really interesting is that carbon makes up about 62% of the dry weight of the human body, which is a very large percentage for just one element. And that goes to show how important carbon is to life. And so recall that stereo chemistry refers to the spatial three D arrangements of atoms and molecules. And that stereo is a MERS refers to the relationships of molecules that have the same exact atomic composition but differ in their three d spatial arrangement. So let's take a look at our example below and on the left. Here, what we have is melodic acid, where and on the right, we have few mark acid. Now notice that Malaya acid and few mark acid have the same exact chemical and atomic composition. So if we count up the numbers and types of atoms, they would match now, notice that the three D arrangement of these two molecules is different. Malic acid on the left has a cyst configuration of the double bond where the two bulky groups here are found on the same side of the double bond. And that's what cysts configuration refers to recall and few mark acid on the right has a trans configuration where the two bulky groups are actually on opposite sides of the double bond and recalled that the double bond here prevents free rotation of the molecule. So this group over here cannot rotate over to the other side because the double bond prevents it. And so because Malaya kassid and few mark acid have the same a chemical composition. But they differ in their three D spatial arrangements that makes them stereo ice summers. And so in our next video, we're going toe recap the difference between configurations and confirmations, so I'll see you guys in that video.

