So we already know that all cells contain a cell or a plasma membrane that separates the inside of a cell from the outside or the exterior. And we'll be talking about membranes at different points throughout our entire biochemistry course. But in this video, we're just gonna do a quick review. So recall from your previous biology courses that the fluid mosaic model describes a membranes fluid ity as well as Theus assortment of components that are embedded inside of the membrane, such as, for instance, proteins and recall that cell membranes are semi permeable, which means that they are partially penetrate herbal. Something's can cross the membrane, whereas other things cannot. And that contributes to its functions, such as the transport of materials or bio signaling and typically Onley. Small, non polar molecules such as, for instance, carbon dioxide or oxygen gas are capable of freely crossing the membrane from one side to the other without requiring an input of energy and so down below. What we have is the typical structure of a cell membrane, and I don't want you guys to memorize all of these components. It's more so, a review and a refresher, and so notice that the major component of the plasma membrane is the fossa lipid, which is represented by all of these yellow balls and the brown tales. And they create the foster lipid bi layer, which again is very fluid like. So these fossil lipids can shift past one another, and they can move from one side of the membrane to the other side of the membrane, and the proteins that are embedded inside of it again create a mosaic like look. And so all of these proteins can also shift in the membrane so they're not stationary or stuck. They can move around and squeeze between the possible lipids. And so we have a bunch of different types of proteins. We have channel proteins that allow the passage of materials. We've got peripheral proteins that are on Lee. On one side of the membrane, we've got integral proteins that spanned the whole membrane. We've got, uh, cholesterol inside of the membrane that helps to create make it more rigid, and we talked about how carbohydrates can be attached to different molecules to create glycoprotein and like a lipids, and all of these components come together to create the cell membrane as we know it. And so this concludes our refresher on the cell membrane and I'll see you guys in the practice videos.

Hide transcripts