So here we're going to briefly revisit our map of the lesson on bio signaling pathways which is down below right here and of course we know that we've been exploring this map by following the left most branches first. And we've already covered G protein coupled receptors and G P C R. S. And all of these GPC are signaling pathways in our previous lesson videos. And recently we've transitioned to a new branch here for the receptor tyrosine kindnesses or the R. T. K. S. And so here in this video we're going to continue to talk about receptor tyrosine kindnesses as we introduce insulin and then the insulin receptor which is an example of a receptor tyrosine chinese. And so let's get started with insulin. Alright, so here we're going to introduce insulin, which is probably a word that you've heard before in your previous biology courses. And so you may already know that insulin Is really just a small protein or a small peptide for that matter. And more specifically, insulin is a small peptide with just 51 amino acid residues in it. And insulin functions as a hormone or a bio signaling molecule that can travel and affect other cells. Now, the reason that we're talking about insulin right now at this point in our lesson is because insulin is involved in classic R. T. K. Pathways or receptor tyrosine kinase pathways. And so as we move forward in our course, we're going to see very specific receptor tyrosine kinase pathways that utilize insulin now in our bodies, insulin signals the well fed state or the fuel abundant state. And so cells are capable of recognizing that uh we have just eaten a meal because we are well fed and that we have an abundance of fuel. Now when insulin is initially secreted, it's actually initially secreted as a as I imagine called pro insulin. Now recall from our previous lesson videos that's imagines are just the inactive precursors to active proteins or enzymes. And so initially it's going to be secreted as those imagine pro insulin by pancreatic beta cells in response to eating a meal. And again, when you eat that meal, you're going to be well fed and have an abundance of fuel. And so if we take a look at our image over here on the left hand side, notice that in the top here we're showing you the structure of pro insulin which again, which is again the is I imagine form of insulin. And so notice that pro insulin is a single polyp peptide chain here that has one amino end and one car box will end. But also notice that it forms these di sulfide bonds that were labeling right here. And so what you'll notice is that Zeus imagines are usually activated through prodi allyson or the cleavage of the protein. And so what you can see here is we are showing you the cleavage sites which are right here and there's another cleavage site over here uh indicated right here. And so essentially what's being cleaved off is this blue portion of the pro insulin poor teen protein. And so when this blue portion is cleaved off, that actually creates what we have on the bottom half of our image, which is the insulin protein. And so notice that the insulin protein because of the cleavage is actually existing as two polyp peptide chains, the red one and the green one here. But total there are 51 total amino acids as we indicated up above. And notice that these two polyp peptide chains are actually still di sulfide linked together. And there's also this di sulfide linkage within the same polyp peptide chain of above. Now, over here, on the right hand side of our image, which you'll notice is we're showing you a diagram of someone eating a cookie, some kind of meal here. And in response to again, eating a meal, we know that the pancreatic beta cells in our pancreas, which you can see our pancreas is right here. This yellow structure that we're zooming into here in the digestive system and the pancreatic beta cells here in our pancreas are going to secrete the pro insulin or the insulin uh into the bloodstream. And once insulin is in the bloodstream, it can travel to distant areas and affect cells in different areas. So insulin acts as a hormone when it's secreted into the bloodstream. And so the exact functions and biological roles that insulin has when it's secreted into the bloodstream, we'll get to talk about as we move forward in our course. But for now, this here concludes our introduction to insulin. And again, we'll be able to see insulin in very classic our tiki RTK pathways as we move forward in our course. So I'll see you guys in our next video.

