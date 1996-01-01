What is the difference between active and passive transport across a plasma membrane?
A
Active transport is used to move substances down their concentration gradient, where passive transport is used to move substances against their concentration gradient.
B
Active transport is ATP dependent, whereas passive transport does not require energy for movement across the plasma membrane.
C
Active transport implies that the cell is working with other cells, whereas passive transport implies that the cell does not cooperate with other cells.
D
Active transport means that the cell is aggressively going after substances that it wants to bring into the cell, whereas passive transport means that the cell just waits for the substance to cross the membrane.
