Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
Biochemistry11. Biological Membranes and Transport Passive vs. Active Transport
Multiple Choice

What is the difference between active and passive transport across a plasma membrane?

179
7:22m

Watch next

Master Passive vs. Active Transport with a bite sized video explanation from Jason Amores Sumpter

Start learning
07:22
Passive vs. Active Transport
Jason Amores Sumpter
206
03:04
Passive vs. Active Transport
Jason Amores Sumpter
144
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.